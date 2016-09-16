Saturday's TV Highlights and Weekend Talk: 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' on OWN

SERIES

Nickelodeon comedies “Henry Danger” (8 p.m.), “Armed & Coded” (8:30) and “School of Rock” (9) return for new seasons.

Iyanla, Fix My Life The women participating in this four-episode workshop examine how pain in their lives can manifest itself as inappropriate behavior in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards This new special celebrates the artists and artisans behind the best programs on television. 8 p.m. FXX

MOVIES

The General This 1927 silent comedy stars Buster Keaton, one of the greatest comic actors of the silent era. Set during the Civil War, it casts him as a railroad engineer pursuing his beloved locomotive, which has been stolen by Union spies. 5 p.m. TCM

Sister Cities After the death (presumed suicide) of their mother (Jacki Weaver), four estranged half-sisters (Stana Katic, Troian Bellisario, Michelle Trachtenberg and Jess Weixler) are trapped by a storm during their reunion on a New England island in this new TV movie, based on a hit play. 8 p.m. Lifetime

I am Wrath Accompanied by an old friend (Chris Meloni), an out-of-work engineer (John Travolta) embarks on a campaign of vigilante justice after his wife (Rebecca De Mornay) is killed by a gang in this 2016 action thriller. Sam Trammell and Amanda Schull also star. 9 p.m. Starz

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Today John Zimmer, Lyft. (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Politics: Vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Politics: Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Panel: Kevin Madden; Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress; Former Gov. Jan Brewer (R-Ariz.); Marc Morial,National Urban League. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Depression, his career, concert performances: Bruce Springsteen. Former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The Emmys. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Upcoming debates; Clinton campaign: Vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Presidential election; Trump campaign: Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Corruption in South Sudan: George Clooney; human rights activist John Prendergast. Tour of the new National Museum of African American History and Culture: Museum director Lonnie Bunch. Panel: Karl Rove; Lisa Lerer, AP; Monica Crowley; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Cognitive computing; “Watson”; artificial intelligence: Ginni Rometty, IBM. China and North Korea: Jennifer Harris; Joshua Cooper Ramo, Kissinger Associates. China's 1.3 billion citizens: Rob Schmitz, NPR. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). Polls: Anthony Salvanto. David Axelrod; Lanhee Chen. Panel: Mark Leibovich; Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; Nancy Cordes; Reihan Salam, National Review Institute. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Meeting with President Obama: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. Panel: Cornell Belcher; Alex Castellanos; Maureen Dowd, the New York Times; Katy Tur. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence (R-Ind.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Rich Lowry, National Review; Cokie Roberts. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources Donald Trump manipulates the media: Carl Bernstein; Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun Times; David Fahrenthold, the Washington Post; S.E. Cupp. Upcoming debates: Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson. Trump and Scarborough friction: Jason Zengerle, GQ. (N) 8 a.m. CNN