Thursday's TV highlights: 'Young Sheldon' on CBS

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Both Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Wil Wheaton (guest-starring as himself again) are auditioning to take over the role of Professor Proton (guest star Bob Newhart) in this new episode. Also, Kaley Cuoco babysits when both Bernadette and Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg) take ill. 8 p.m. CBS

Grey's Anatomy The men accept Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) invitation to an excursion at sea. At the hospital, Arizona, April and Maggie (Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew, Kelly McCreary) deal with a patient with a deadly secret. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Kevin McKidd also star. 8 p.m. ABC

The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) shares a big secret with Chidi (William Jackson Harper) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Young Sheldon This new spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory” stars Iain Armitage as a child prodigy, and Zoe Perry plays his mom. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) gets nervous about a future with Adam (William Fichtner), while Christy (Anna Faris) tries to help a fellow alcoholic. Missi Pyle reprises her guest role as the biological mother of Jill’s (Jaime Pressly) foster daughter in the season premiere of social comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Fans of the original show undoubtedly have noticed a key character’s absence in this updated version, and the reason is addressed in this new episode. Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Debra Messing star. Minnie Driver reprises her guest role from the first series. 9 p.m. NBC

Arrow Oliver (Stephan Amell) tries to maintain the peace when Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) threatens Star City again. Emily Bett Rickards also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal Olivia and Mellie (Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young) assert their power in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville When a shuttle mishap leaves Dr. Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald), her sons and Isaac (Mark Jackson) stranded on a moon far away Ed (Seth MacFarlane) mounts a rescue mission, but finding the castaways across time and space proves challenging. Guest stars include Larry Joe Campbell and — in voice only — Norm Macdonald. Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Angeleno Tracy Tutor Maltas joins Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Madison Hildebrand, James Harris and David Parnes in a new season of the series showcasing luxury properties in Southern California. 9 p.m. Bravo

Project Runway The designers create a winter-themed looks that will decide who goes to New York Fashion Week in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) fights for survival in a bloody showdown with one-time friend and ally Sam (Christopher Heyerdahl) in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Life in Pieces Did newlywed Colleen (Angelique Cabral) survive that fall from a hotel balcony? Thomas Sadoski returns as her husband in the season premiere. James Brolin, Dianne Wiest, Colin Hanks and Betsy Brandt also return. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Great News Katie (Briga Heelan) gets a chance to go out into the field as a reporter when Jeremy (guest star Reid Scott) recruits her to join him on a stakeout in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC

S.W.A.T. The 1970s action series gets a modern retooling with the premiere of this reboot starring Shemar Moore as the leader of an elite Los Angeles police unit that uses special weapons and tactics to combat crime. Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Stephanie Sigman and Kenny Johnson also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire Though her brave actions in saving a mother and child earn her praise from her peers, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) learns she’s being transferred and Severide and Casey (Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer) try to find out why. 10 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder Someone from Annalise’s (Viola Davis) past resurfaces to help her with a class-action lawsuit. 10 p.m. ABC

Ghost Wars The people of Port Moore rely on a level-headed and steadfast handyman (Meat Loaf) as their local social structure begins to collapse under all the paranormal weirdness assaulting them in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kate Hudson; Julia Roberts; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Where Art Can Occur; Michael Costello; Serayah performs; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes(N) 7 a.m. KTTV