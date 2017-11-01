Thursday's TV highlights: 'Young Sheldon' on CBS

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Both Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Wil Wheaton (guest-starring as himself again) are auditioning to take over the role of Professor Proton (guest star Bob Newhart) in this new episode. Also, Kaley Cuoco babysits when both Bernadette and Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg) take ill. 8 p.m. CBS
Grey's Anatomy The men accept Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) invitation to an excursion at sea. At the hospital, Arizona, April and Maggie (Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew, Kelly McCreary) deal with a patient with a deadly secret. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Kevin McKidd also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) shares a big secret with Chidi (William Jackson Harper) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Young Sheldon This new spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory” stars Iain Armitage as a child prodigy, and Zoe Perry plays his mom. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) gets nervous about a future with Adam (William Fichtner), while Christy (Anna Faris) tries to help a fellow alcoholic. Missi Pyle reprises her guest role as the biological mother of Jill’s (Jaime Pressly) foster daughter in the season premiere of social comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Fans of the original show undoubtedly have noticed a key character’s absence in this updated version, and the reason is addressed in this new episode. Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Debra Messing star. Minnie Driver reprises her guest role from the first series. 9 p.m. NBC
Arrow Oliver (Stephan Amell) tries to maintain the peace when Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) threatens Star City again. Emily Bett Rickards also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal Olivia and Mellie (Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young) assert their power in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Orville When a shuttle mishap leaves Dr. Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald), her sons and Isaac (Mark Jackson) stranded on a moon far away Ed (Seth MacFarlane) mounts a rescue mission, but finding the castaways across time and space proves challenging. Guest stars include Larry Joe Campbell and — in voice only — Norm Macdonald. Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Angeleno Tracy Tutor Maltas joins Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Madison Hildebrand, James Harris and David Parnes in a new season of the series showcasing luxury properties in Southern California. 9 p.m. Bravo
Project Runway The designers create a winter-themed looks that will decide who goes to New York Fashion Week in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) fights for survival in a bloody showdown with one-time friend and ally Sam (Christopher Heyerdahl) in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Life in Pieces Did newlywed Colleen (Angelique Cabral) survive that fall from a hotel balcony? Thomas Sadoski returns as her husband in the season premiere. James Brolin, Dianne Wiest, Colin Hanks and Betsy Brandt also return. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Great News Katie (Briga Heelan) gets a chance to go out into the field as a reporter when Jeremy (guest star Reid Scott) recruits her to join him on a stakeout in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC
S.W.A.T. The 1970s action series gets a modern retooling with the premiere of this reboot starring Shemar Moore as the leader of an elite Los Angeles police unit that uses special weapons and tactics to combat crime. Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Stephanie Sigman and Kenny Johnson also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire Though her brave actions in saving a mother and child earn her praise from her peers, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) learns she’s being transferred and Severide and Casey (Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer) try to find out why. 10 p.m. NBC
How to Get Away With Murder Someone from Annalise’s (Viola Davis) past resurfaces to help her with a class-action lawsuit. 10 p.m. ABC
Ghost Wars The people of Port Moore rely on a level-headed and steadfast handyman (Meat Loaf) as their local social structure begins to collapse under all the paranormal weirdness assaulting them in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kate Hudson; Julia Roberts; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Where Art Can Occur; Michael Costello; Serayah performs; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Catherine Oxenberg. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kate Hudson (“Pretty Fun”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Chris Matthews. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Christie Brinkley. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Shemar Moore; Eve guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman exposes Hollywood’s dark side and reveals the secrets he’s kept for 20 years. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A spider bite; Paula Deen; Vienna Girardi (“The Bachelor”); gunshot to the head; hot flashes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve James Brolin (“Life in Pieces”); Cicely Tyson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Cheryl Hines (“A Bad Moms Christmas”); Sheila E. performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”); Dr. Travis Stork. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A dominatrix allows her 14-year-old daughter to skip school, smoke marijuana, drink, and have sex. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington (“Scandal”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Redman (“Scared Famous”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Steve Leder; Paul Reiser. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Gabrielle Union (“We’re Going to Need More Wine”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Mila Kunis; Maria Bamford; King Krule performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alec Baldwin; Finn Wolfhard; Gaten Matarazzo; Caleb McLaughlin; Noah Schnapp; Elbow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Whoopi Goldberg; Kathryn Hahn; Courtney Barnett; Kurt Vile. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Lawrence; Kim Kardashian; Linkin’ Bridge performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristen Bell; Dianna Agron; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rosie O’Donnell; David France; Anton Fig. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tig Notaro; Welles performs; Serinda Swan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
