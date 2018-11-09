Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

College Football California visits USC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Mississippi at Texas A&M, 9 a.m. CBS; Wisconsin at Penn State, 9 a.m. ABC; Ohio State at Michigan State, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina at Duke, 9 a.m. KDOC; South Carolina at Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Navy at Central Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN2; TCU at West Virginia, 9 a.m. FS1; Kansas at Kansas State, 9 a.m. FSN; Mississippi State at Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Northwestern at Iowa, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Washington State at Colorado, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Purdue at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Auburn at Georgia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Miami at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Florida State at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Texas at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m. Fox; Clemson at Boston College, 5 p.m. ABC; UNLV at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2.