Monday's TV highlights: Christmas movies, 'Doctor Who' and more

SERIES

When Calls the Heart This drama set in a small Canadian mining town in the early 20th century returns with a 90-minute Christmas episode. With Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Call the Midwife The imported period drama about nurses and nuns who deliver babies in London’s gritty East End offers its holiday episode. Jessica Raine and Jenny Agutter star. 9 p.m. KOCE

Doctor Who The Twelfth Doctor (the departing Peter Capaldi) faces regeneration but isn’t ready to go just yet in “Twice Upon a Time,” the venerable British sci-fi drama’s Christmas episode. Pearl Mackie and “Game of Thrones’” David Bradley also star. 9 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

The KTLA Yule Log Images of a roaring fire are accompanied by Christmas music supplied by local radio station KOST-FM. 6 a.m. KTLA

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey and Jesse Palmer are the hosts, and Ciara, Darius Rucker, Fifth Harmony, Fitz and the Tantrums, Jason Derulo and “Glee’s” Lea Michele perform. 9 a.m. KABC

An American Journey Fox News anchor Jon Scott revisits some lesser-known episodes in U.S. history, including the 1900 hurricane that nearly destroyed Galveston, Texas, in this new special. 4 and 9 p.m. Fox News Channel

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas Boris Karloff narrates the animated holiday classic. 8 p.m. ABC

A Very Soul Train Christmas Hosts Bill Bellamy and LeToya Luckett present clips of memorable moments from the long-running music-and-dance show. Midnight BET

MOVIES

A Christmas Story The annual dual marathon of this nostalgic 1983 holiday comedy continues and concludes. With Peter Billingsley and Darren McGavin. 6, 8 and 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. TBS; 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. TNT

Scrooged Bill Murray stars as a ruthless TV executive in director Richard Donner’s darkly comic 1988 update of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Bobcat Goldthwait, Alfre Woodard, John Forsythe, Carol Kane, John Houseman, Robert Mitchum and Karen Allen also star. 6:15 and 10:45 p.m. SundanceTV

Bad Santa Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox play crooks who team up to fleece the halls of shopping malls at Christmas time in this foul-mouthed 2003 comedy. Bernie Mac, John Ritter and Lauren Graham also star. 8 and 10 p.m. Comedy Central

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chef Zane Holmquist; chef Lidia Bastianich; Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Chef Olivier Russell; Fred Martin, Compton Kids Club. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Faith for the holidays; holiday cooking; Christmas puppies. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow (“Pitch Perfect 3”); Mario and Courtney López; Sia performs. 11 a.m. KNBC

The Wendy Williams Show Sheryl Lee Ralph. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Carrie Ann Inaba; Terry Crews. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s disease. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Hometown heroes. (Part 2 of 2) 2 p.m. KCBS

Harry Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber (“Fuller House”). 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray A Santa cake; storing decor; wrapping tricks; holiday potato bar. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s husband demands that she choose between him and her 22-year-old son. 3 p.m. KCBS

Conan Bob Newhart; comic Tom Segura; Sheryl Crow. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Zendaya; Billy Crudup; Big Sean and Metro Boomin perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Andy Serkis. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Lawrence; Kim Kardashian; Linkin’ Bridge performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Miles Teller; comic Whitney Cummings; Fergie performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Seth’s parents and brother. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Sarah Wayne Callies; Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The 76ers meet the Knicks; the Warriors welcome the Cavaliers; the Wizards challenge the Celtics; the Rockets battle the Thunder; and the Lakers host the Timberwolves. 9 a.m. ESPN; noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. ABC; 7:30 p.m. TNT

Football The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders face the Philadelphia Eagles. 1:20 p.m. NBC; 5:15 p.m. ESPN

