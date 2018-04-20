Watching 'The Smothers Brothers,' 'Laugh-In' and the Democratic National Convention

When the Smothers brothers returned from their summer break, their first show of the fall season included a segment in which guest Harry Belafonte sang "Don't Stop the Carnival" over images of the convention. The network wouldn't allow it, leaving the brothers to plug the time with an audience Q&A, which concluded with Tommy's observation that "we are all aware of what's going on in the country and the language that is used in the country today and the mores, the morals, the ethics and to not be able to discuss it on the biggest and broadest media, television, I think is a disservice to the country," adding, "If you don't like what we say you have the ultimate censorship and that is to turn us off."