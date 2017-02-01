'American Crime' cast will give Paley Center an inside view of the ABC series

Fans of ABC’s limited anthology series “American Crime” will have the opportunity to ask the show’s cast and producers their burning questions about Season 2’s cliffhangers at a PaleyLive LA event on March 1 in Beverly Hills.
The Paley Center for Media will host a panel discussion and audience Q&A with stars and producers from the show, including Felicity Huffman, Lili Taylor (“Six Feet Under”), Connor Jessup, Richard Cabral, Benito Martinez (“The Shield”), Ana Mulvoy-Ten, Mickaëlle X. Bizet and producers John Ridley and Michael McDonald.
The series, which has been nominated for 14 Emmys (and taken home two), was created by Ridley, who won a best adapted screenplay Oscar in 2014 for “12 Years a Slave.”
In addition to the discussion, the event will also include a premiere screening of Season 3 ahead of its March 12 air date.
The series, which has touched on sensitive issues such as sexual assault and race in its first two seasons, will now shift its focus to topics as varied as immigration and modern-day indentured servitude.
