FX renews 'American Horror Story' for two more seasons

Maybe it should be called “American Renewal Story.”

FX announced Thursday that it was adding two more seasons to “American Horror Story.” The news came at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena.

The pickup of the anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck is in addition to the previously announced seventh season of the drama, keeping the show on the air through at least a ninth season.

That FX would want to line up at least two more installments of the series is perhaps the least shocking reveal to come out of the franchise. “American Horror Story” is the cable network’s most-watched show. Its most recent season, “Roanoke,” was up 5% over the previous installment, “Hotel,” among adults ages 18 to 49. The series is also an awards force, collecting 15 Emmy wins so far.

“ ‘American Horror Story’ launched the modern limited-series revolution and — as evidenced by the most recent installment, ‘Roanoke’ — it remains as vital today as when ‘Murder House’ stunned audiences six years ago,” FX Chief Executive John Landgraf said in the official release announcing the news.

During FX’s executive session Thursday, Landgraf said Season 7 of the horror franchise, much like the sixth installment, would “still be shrouded in super secrecy.”

“We know explicitly what the seventh season is about, but not eight and nine,” Landgraf added. “I’m really excited about Season 7, and utterly confident that eight and nine will be unique and interesting.”

