The 14 TV shows we’re most excited about in 2024

The “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 cast: Katie Maloney, from left, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay. (Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo)

It seems like a fever dream now, but just 10 months ago “Vanderpump Rules’’ had the culture in a chokehold with a messy affair and breakup dubbed #Scandoval, igniting a torrent of TikToks and memes — and raising awareness of the use of galaxy lights as a coping mechanism. Those who get it, get it: Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, with Raquel Leviss, their friend and co-star on the reality series, all of which came to light after the 10th season wrapped filming. (After the scandal broke out, Bravo filmed a bonus episode that chronicled the fallout.) As the season aired, it became an all-out spectacle, with viewers dissecting each interaction for hints and clues to the affair. Leviss will not return for Season 11; meanwhile, Madix is still living with Sandoval in the home they own together, though she has made it clear she had no interest in sharing screen time with him. (Also Tom Schwartz made out with Scheana Shay? What?) If fans haven’t grown tired of the scandal, the rubbernecking is sure to continue when the cast makes its dramatic return. — Yvonne Villarreal