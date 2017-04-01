Tyra Banks nixes contestant age limit for ‘America’s Next Top Model’

Want to be "America's Next Top Model"? Well, now anyone can try out.
After 23 seasons, the competition’s co-creator and executive producer Tyra Banks is widening her search for those who want to be on top — and there’s no restriction as long as you can “smize" and slay with the best of them.
The supermodel, who is returning to host the series after stepping down for a season (the show’s first on VH1), said she has eliminated the age limit for potential contestants.
“There have been 23 cycles of ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ and every single cycle we say you have to be 27 years old or younger,” she said in a video she posted to Twitter on Saturday. “You know what I hear all the time? ‘Tyra, come on. Why have an age limit?’ So you know what? I’m taking that age limit off.
“You want to audition for ‘America’s Next Top Model’? I don’t care how old you are, honey. You just need to know how to ‘smize’ and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel.”
(For those unfamiliar with Banks-speak, “smize” means “smile with your eyes.”)
This isn’t the first time Banks has pushed for a reboot of the series. For three seasons, the series featured male contestants as well as female. Nyle DiMarco made history as the first deaf winner of the series before being named champion of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” last year.
“America’s Next Top Model” launched in 2003. At its peak, the series was bringing in more than 6 million viewers. “ANTM” was the longest-running show on the CW (and UPN for you OG viewers).
After the CW cut the series in 2015, VH1 quickly revived it, but Banks decided to pass hosting duties to fledgling pop singer Rita Ora.
Banks will pull double duty when production on “ANTM” resumes. When she’s not looking for the next supermodel — who theoretically could be 8 or 80 — Banks will be hosting NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”, replacing longtime host Nick Cannon, who exited unceremoniously earlier this year.
She has also signed on to serve as a mentor on NBC’s upcoming business entrepreneur competition “Funded.”
Watch Banks’ announcement below:
@GerrickKennedy