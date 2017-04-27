BET's new projects include a comedy from Kevin Hart and 'The Bobby Brown Story"

A comedy series produced by Kevin Hart, a late-night series and a biopic about controversial singer Bobby Brown are some of the upcoming projects unveiled at BET’s upfront presentation in New York on Thursday.

Among the new shows scheduled to premiere this year:

“Divorce Saved My Marriage” — a 30-minute scripted dramedy based on the stand-up comedy of David A. Arnold. The show centers on a combative couple who come to the realization that divorce is the only thing they can agree on. Kevin Hart is an executive producer.

“The Rundown with Robin Thede” — A late-night news satire series hosted by comedian Robin Thede, former head writer for Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show.” Chris Rock is an executive producer.

“BET’s Mancave” — A weekly comedy show hosted by journalist Jeff Johnson that brings together African American males to dissect hot topics in entertainment, politics, news and beyond. Steve Harvey is an executive producer.

“Face Value” — A game show from executive producer Wanda Sykes that addresses the age-old question, “Can you judge a book by its cover?” Deon Cole (“black-ish”) will host.

“50 Central” — A variety/sketch comedy show from actor-rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“Love Room” — A relationship show in which “two sexy, single strangers” meet and live together for a week to see if a relationship blossoms.

The network also plans to build on the success of its hit miniseries “The New Edition Story” with “The Bobby Brown Story,” a two-part, four-hour miniseries focusing on the New Edition singer, his solo career and his stormy personal life.

Also planned is “Death Row Chronicles,” a six-part documentary series about the hip-hop/rap label Death Row Records and its groundbreaking artists, including Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and Dr. Dre.

greg.braxton@latimes.com

Twitter:@GeBraxton