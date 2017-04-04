Chris Hardwick to host science-themed 'The Awesome Show' on NBC

Continuing his bid for complete global domination, Chris Hardwick will host and executive produce a show about science and technology for NBC.
On Tuesday, the network announced it has ordered six episodes of “The Awesome Show,” which will “showcase the groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future.”
“The opportunity to develop a primetime show that celebrates science and technology was too good to pass up," said Hardwick in a press statement. “It is very important to me to make something that positively promotes these topics in order to share humanity's triumphs, to instill hope for our future and to inspire the next generation of young thinkers.”
Hardwick will executive produce along with reality TV magnate Mark Burnett (“The Apprentice,” “The Voice”). “The Awesome Show” is also being developed in partnership with Singularity University, a Silicon Valley think tank.
Hardwick, who got his start hosting the MTV dating show “Singled Out” in the ’90s before establishing himself as a specialist in geek culture with his Nerdist podcast, has become a near-ubiquitous presence on the small screen in recent years.
He currently hosts two game shows, “@midnight” on Comedy Central and “The Wall” on NBC. He also has a franchise at AMC that includes “The Walking Dead” fan show “Talking Dead” and the upcoming “Talking With Chris Hardwick.”
A premiere date for “The Awesome Show” has not been announced, but Hardwick should have plenty to keep him busy until then.
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
Follow me @MeredithBlake