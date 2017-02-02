Exclusive: Watch a musical number from 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' season finale — and prepare for some headbanging

It might as well be called the Big Fat West Covina Wedding.

In Friday night’s Season 2 finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Rebecca Bunch is that much closer to her fairy-tale ending with Josh Chan, as the two are slated to head down the aisle. It’s yet another wedding-set finale for the musical comedy, though viewers will remember how unhappily ever after things turned out last time.

In the lead-up to the will they/won’t they of the season finale, titled “Can Josh Take a Leap of Faith?,” there obviously will be some musical numbers to entertain viewers. The first song, previewed exclusively here, is “What a Rush to be a Bride,” in which Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) channels her inner heavy-metal goddess alongside bestie Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin).

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Rachel Bloom and Donna Lynne Champlin sing “What a Rush to Be a Bride” in an episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Rachel Bloom and Donna Lynne Champlin sing “What a Rush to Be a Bride” in an episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." See more videos

“The decision to go with a death-metal feel was to contrast with the content of the song, which are all lyrics about super feminine bride-y stuff like veils and lace,” Bloom told The Times via email. “We wanted to lean into the emotion Rebecca’s feeling in the moment, which is a violently triumphant, ‘I FINALLY NABBED HIM!’ Those two contrasts felt right for a comedy song like this.”

Bloom said a number of Slipknot songs served as inspiration for the piece. And filming the sequence did a wonder on their necks.

“Donna Lynne and I are both musical-theater geeks to the core, so we both had to do heavy-metal research,” Bloom said. “It was easier to play that genre than we thought, as both she and I easily access the emotion of rage quite easily. We got really into it; our necks were pretty sore after filming that number.”

The season finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” airs at 9 p.m. Pacific time Friday on the CW.

The most-read Entertainment stories this hour »

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

yvonne.villarreal@latimes.com

Twitter: @villarrealy