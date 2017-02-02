Exclusive: Watch a musical number from 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' season finale — and prepare for some headbanging

It might as well be called the Big Fat West Covina Wedding.
In Friday night’s Season 2 finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Rebecca Bunch is that much closer to her fairy-tale ending with Josh Chan, as the two are slated to head down the aisle. It’s yet another wedding-set finale for the musical comedy, though viewers will remember how unhappily ever after things turned out last time.
In the lead-up to the will they/won’t they of the season finale, titled “Can Josh Take a Leap of Faith?,” there obviously will be some musical numbers to entertain viewers. The first song, previewed exclusively here, is “What a Rush to be a Bride,” in which Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) channels her inner heavy-metal goddess alongside bestie Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin).
“The decision to go with a death-metal feel was to contrast with the content of the song, which are all lyrics about super feminine bride-y stuff like veils and lace,” Bloom told The Times via email. “We wanted to lean into the emotion Rebecca’s feeling in the moment, which is a violently triumphant, ‘I FINALLY NABBED HIM!’ Those two contrasts felt right for a comedy song like this.”
Bloom said a number of Slipknot songs served as inspiration for the piece. And filming the sequence did a wonder on their necks.
“Donna Lynne and I are both musical-theater geeks to the core, so we both had to do heavy-metal research,” Bloom said. “It was easier to play that genre than we thought, as both she and I easily access the emotion of rage quite easily. We got really into it; our necks were pretty sore after filming that number.”
The season finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” airs at 9 p.m. Pacific time Friday on the CW.
The most-read Entertainment stories this hour »
Twitter: @villarrealy