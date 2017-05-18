Freida Pinto just wants to be heard on 'Guerrilla' — and in life

Freida Pinto, who stars as a fiery revolutionary in “Guerrilla,” the Showtime limited series set against the backdrop of the British Black Power Movement of the early 1970s, said she felt a true connection to her character, Jas Mitra.

Pinto said she felt the role in the project, which was created by Oscar winner John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”), reflected the frustration she has felt at times as a woman and an artist who wants to be heard and respected.

“It’s like standing in a room of people who are supposed to be your colleagues, your friends and your peers, and you’re screaming at the top of your lungs, ‘This is my voice, I just want to be heard,’ and no one seems to be listening, until finally someone like John comes along and realizes that.”

She added, “I just feel like [my character] Jas is the exact same way. In this room full of people who are supposed to be her comrades, her supporters, part of the cell, every step of the way she is sidelined and she has to find her own way to reiterate her power, to reinforce who she is in the group. I feel this is the experience of many women, not just me, and I like the subtlety John brought to it as well.”

To see the full interview, watch the video below:

Freida Pinto reveals how she related to Jas Mitra, the revolutionary figure she plays in "Guerrilla."

greg.braxton@latimes.com

Twitter:@GeBraxton