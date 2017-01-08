FX and 'Atlanta,' 'The Night Manager' and 'The Crown' big winners in TV at Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. maintained its tradition of saluting new and original programming, giving multiple honors to several freshman series at the 74th Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Netflix’s “The Crown” scored awards for TV series, drama, and actress in a TV series, drama, for star Claire Foy, underscoring the continuing fascination with British royalty.

A lavish tale that centers on the still reigning Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times, “The Crown” was created by Peter Morgan, who previously showcased the monarch in his 2006 film “The Queen” and his 2013 play “The Audience.”

LIVE UPDATES: Golden Globes 2017 »

In her acceptance speech, Foy saluted the queen for being “at the center of the world for 63 years. I think we could do with more women at the center of the world.”

At the other end of the Globes spectrum was “Atlanta,” a quirky series about a “technically homeless” young African American man trying to make it in the titular city’s music scene with his rapper cousin. The show also won a pair of awards for TV series, comedy, and actor in a TV series, comedy, for Donald Glover, its star and main creative force.

Glover, who costarred in the TV comedy “Community” and moonlights as musical artist Childish Gambino, seemed stunned as he, his cast and colleagues gathered on stage to accept the series award.

“This is incredible,” he said. “We didn’t think anybody was going to like this show, so we really appreciate it.”

Also scoring big were AMC and its series “The Night Manager,” based on John le Carré’s novel of the same name, which collected three awards in categories for limited series or motion picture made for TV: actor (Tom Hiddleston), supporting actor (Hugh Laurie) and supporting actress (Olivia Colman).

Tracee Ellis Ross of ABC’s “black-ish” spoke out on Hollywood’s improving, but still uneasy, perspective toward diversity when she won for actress in a TV series, musical or comedy. Ross, the daughter of singer Diana Ross, is the first black woman to win in the category since Debbie Allen in 1983.

“This is for all of the women, women of color and colorful people, whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy, valid and important,” she said. “But I want you to know I see you. We see you.”

The evening proved victorious for FX, which scored four awards, the most of any network. In addition to “Atlanta,” the cable network’s triumph was propelled by its powerful miniseries, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

The project, which collected multiple Emmy Awards last year, won for limited series or motion picture made for TV, and actress Sarah Paulson, who played prosecutor Marcia Clark.

Billy Bob Thornton won lead actor in a TV series, drama, for his portrayal of washed-up attorney Billy McBride in Amazon’s “Goliath.”

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

greg.braxton@latimes.com

Twitter: @GeBraxton

ALSO:

Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners

The many, many celebrities who appeared in Jimmy Fallon's 'La La Land' re-creation

Backstage at the Globes, what would would O.J. think of 'The People vs. O.J. Simpson"?