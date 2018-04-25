The story behind 'The Handmaid's Tale's' haunting Season 2 opening sequence

"I try not to overthink the music, because you can definitely fall down that rabbit hole," he said. "I really wanted to complement the scene, and also be a little bit of what Offred has in her head, like the soundtrack to Offred's life. So in some ways you want to go with your first instinct, like oh, this song! But I love Kate Bush and I like what she meant to me and meant to my sisters and stuff when I was younger, and this song has always been so sad to me and made me cry. So I basically said to the editor, oh, at some point this season I'd like to use that song, and she put it in there and it was just perfect."