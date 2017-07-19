CBS signs three performers to main 'Hawaii Five-O' cast, replacing Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park

CBS, which came under fire for the controversial departure of two key Asian cast members from “Hawaii-Five-O,” announced it is promoting a recurring cast member and adding two new performers to the cast.
Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale have been signed to join leads Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan when the series returns for its eighth season Sept. 9.
Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who had been with the series since its debut, said they were leaving the show amid claims they were paid less than their white counterparts, O’Loughlin and Caan. Executives for the network and the series said Kim and Park, who they considered to be supporting characters, had turned down substantial raises to remain with the show.
Dale, who has played a recurring role on “Hawaii” as Adam Noshimuri, a trusted confidant and resource for the show since Season 2. He is being promoted to a series regular in the new season, as his character is recruited by Det. Steve McGarrett (O’Loughlin) to work for the “Five-O” police unit.
Rath will play Tani Rey, who McGarrett recruits after he finds her working as a lifeguard at a hotel pool after she was kicked out of the Police Academy, despite being a first-rate candidate.
Koale will play Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who asks McGarrett, a fellow SEAL, for a job, hoping to repurpose his skills as a member of Five-0.
The announcement of the new cast comes a few weeks after CBS was blasted for not re-signing Kim and Park in the reboot of the popular 1960s detective show. The network has long been criticized for casting white men in lead roles in their comedies and dramas.
Twitter:@GeBraxton