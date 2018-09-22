Jane Fonda on her new HBO documentary: 'You have to stay open, at any age, to finding out: How do I get better?'

“When we started doing this movie, #MeToo had not burst forth and become Time’s Up,” Fonda says. “But I think a woman claiming her own voice, after many decades of struggle to do that, and standing on her own two feet with some agency — this is a good time to show that, and the struggles that led to that. It’s also a good time to show the transformative power, not just on the social landscape, but in your personal life, when you feel that your life has meaning and you feel a commitment to things that are bigger than you are.”