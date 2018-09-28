Anthony Hopkins gets crowned in Amazon's 'King Lear'

“Richard said to me, ‘Maybe you ought to have another go at that,’” says Hopkins, who first played the role in 1987 at age 50 in a theater production by David Hare. “I thought, ‘Yeah.’ I’d wanted to do it for years because now I was at the right age. And I felt it in my bones, really. I just knew inside how to play the man. I took the following year after ‘The Dresser’ to work on it and to learn the whole part. I went through it bit by bit, line by line to see what interpretations I could bring to it instead of the same thing.”