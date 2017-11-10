Louis C.K.’s influence in entertainment

Louis C.K. has had broad influence in TV and film, taking on multiple roles in his projects, including acting, writing, directing and producing. HBO has pulled his shows from its on-demand service and both 3 Arts Entertainment and FX have dropped him.
Stand-up comedy
Wrote, directed and produced many of his own stand-up specials. Also promoted the work of other comedians, including Tig Notaro, Barry Crimmins and Todd Barry.
Media companies
Much of his work has been distributed through his website and three major media companies:
- HBO
- Netflix
- FX
Worked frequently with 3 Arts Entertainment, and his own production company, Pig Newton.
Creator
Had launched multiple television series, most recently with the FX network.
- “Louie” (FX)
- “Baskets” (FX) Co-created with Zach Galifianakis and Jonathan Krisel
- “Better Things” (FX) Co-created with Pamela Adlon
Director
Often directed his own projects and episodes of series he helped create.
- “I Love You, Daddy” (film)
- “Baskets”
- “Better Things”
- “One Mississippi” (Amazon)
Producer
A producer since the 1990s and, with recent success, a frequent executive producer.
- “I Love You, Daddy” (film)
- “Better Things”
- “Baskets”
- “Horace and Pete” (online)
- “One Mississippi”
- “Chris Rock Show” (1997-99)
- “Dana Carvey Show” (1996)
