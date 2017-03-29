Muhammad Ali to be subject of new Ken Burns documentary

Filmmaker Ken Burns will be one of the producers and directors of a new documentary on legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, scheduled to air in 2021 on PBS.

Burns, along with his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband, David McMahon, began production on the two-part, four-hour documentary for PBS and Florentine Films early last year.

“Muhammad Ali may be the most iconic figure of the 20th century,” Burns said in a statement. “He arrived at exactly the right moment, amidst the tumult and upheaval of the 1960s, and he shaped his times with his powerful voice, mesmerizing presence, and achievements in the ring. But beyond the astonishing athletic gifts and mountain of charisma, there’s a very complex, dynamic man whose life story has yet to receive the comprehensive treatment it deserves.”

Ali died in June 2016 after suffering with Parkinson’s syndrome for many years.

Burns, Burns and McMahon first worked together on 2013’s “The Central Park Five,” a two-hour documentary on the five black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly convicted in the Central Park Jogger case of 1989. Their two-part, four-hour film “Jackie Robinson,” about the celebrated baseball trailblazer and activist, premiered on PBS in 2016. “Muhammad Ali” will be their third collaboration.

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

greg.braxton@latimes.com

Twitter:@GeBraxton