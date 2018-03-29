Overrated/Underrated: R.I.P., Meltdown Comics, and sure, delete Facebook (if you dare)

Jesse Hughes: A survivor of the mass shooting at the Bataclan in Paris in 2016, the Eagles of Death Metal singer-guitarist took to Instagram last week to attack the survivors-turned-activists from the recent school shooting at Parkland, Fla., with some since deleted posts that called their efforts with March for Our Lives "pathetic" and "disgusting" along with the hashtags "#hatersofliberty" and "#loversofsatan." As a survivor of a terror attack himself, Hughes shouldn't be judged for how he responds to and recovers from living through a traumatic event. So maybe he can extend that courtesy to others as well?