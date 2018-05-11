Benedict Cumberbatch brings Edward St. Aubyn's ‘Patrick Melrose’ novels to comic, debauched life

The books are distinguished by St. Aubyn's casually elegant prose — dry in attitude, liquid to the ear — but each volume has a slightly different swing, and the series, directed by Edward Berger, shifts tone accordingly. (Such is the case at least with the three episodes out of five available for review.) "Bad News," in which Patrick comes to Manhattan to pick up the remains of his hated father and suffers alternately from drugs and a lack of drugs, is hectic and hallucinatory, marked by abrupt shifts in tone and volume and speed, depending on which narcotic is or isn't kicking in, and in what sort of situations Patrick is trying to survive (at a club with his father's friends, under a Central Park bridge drug dealer, alone with the many voices in his head).