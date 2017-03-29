Veteran CBS 2 anchor Paul Magers announces retirement

Veteran KCBS news anchor Paul Magers, regarded as one of the top newscasters in Los Angeles, has announced his retirement after 13 years at the station.

Magers, who will be 63 next month, announced his plans in a recorded segment with co-anchor Pat Harvey shown during the early evening and late-night newscasts on Wednesday. His retirement at the CBS-owned station, which is known as CBS 2, is effective immediately.

“By retiring now while I’m relatively young and healthy, I look forward to doing all the things with family and friends that are hard to schedule when you have a full-time job that includes odd hours,” Magers said in a statement. “I definitely won’t miss putting on a suit, tie and makeup, except on Halloween. And I am excited to now have the time to pursue my longtime passion, amateur puppeteering.”

The statement continued, “All kidding aside, I want to say how thankful I am to have been blessed many times over by working for and with such incredibly talented, gracious and generous people. I am especially grateful to CBS for these past 13 years. My wife Kathy, our daughters Emily and Anna and I will continue to enjoy living in Southern California. We look forward to staying in touch with the amazing friends we have made during our time in this very special place.”

Magers, who was co-anchor on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. segments, has been off the air since late January, and many viewers had speculated about his absence. Rick Garcia has been filling in for Magers. Station executives have not yet revealed plans for a replacement.

Distinguished by his deep, resonant voice and known for his off-the-cuff humor, Magers was hired at CBS 2 in January 2004 to boost its ratings after a 20-year stint in Minneapolis, where he helped turn KARE into the city's top-rated station and was dubbed the "anchor god" by C.J., a Minneapolis Star Tribune gossip columnist who featured his name frequently.

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

greg.braxton@latimes.com

Twitter:@GeBraxton