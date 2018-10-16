Review: Few surprises in Nathan Fillion's 'The Rookie' on ABC

Otherwise, the series seems content to follow the cop-show playbook. Body cameras are used in frequent cutaways in a distracting effort to heighten the show’s tension, and the LAPD is uniformly populated by dedicated public servants who sing karaoke after their shifts and shoot-to-wound. Jones’ sergeant says things like “protocol and tradition are the metal from which every cop in this city is forged” in declaring himself Nolan’s biggest obstacle toward acceptance. And for all of Bradford’s bullying, his posturing unsurprisingly conceals a heart of gold that Chen sees during a chance encounter with a woman from his past while they’re on patrol.