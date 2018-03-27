'Roseanne': The Conners discover you can go home again, especially in an ABC reboot

"I'm getting a second chance to clean up bad habits and trash left lying around," she says. "I thought I would be able to clean up a lot of dirt that I left, that I would be a leader in a better way. That I would once again be the boss but be much more tempered and old and wise. I've learned a lot of things about people and how to deal with them. I have life skills that I feel I was not great at before. I felt that this was karmic and also spiritual."