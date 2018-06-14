The battles of Roseanne Barr and why a spinoff show could lead to another epic fight

Iger, in a 1990 interview before “Roseanne’s” third season, blamed much of Barr’s temperament on fatigue. He said Barr was "tired from the whirlwind nature of the last two years — an overnight success, the No. 1 show on TV, she got divorced, she got married, she wrote a book and went on tour, and she was in a movie [‘She Devil’]. And the advice I gave her as we approached summer was to take it easy and conserve her energy so when she came back this season, the spark would be there. And it is."