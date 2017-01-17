Jerry Seinfeld inks production deal with Netflix, brings over 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

Jerry Seinfeld is getting into business with Netflix.

The comedian has signed a production deal with the streaming giant that will bring his new comedic projects to Netflix beginning this year.

As part of the deal, new episodes of his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix in installments globally later this year, with subsequent installments following in 2018 and beyond.

Previous seasons of the Emmy-nominated series will also air exclusively on Netflix.

The hit online series, which features Seinfeld having conversations with personalities ranging from Tina Fey and Larry David to President Obama, launched in 2012 on Crackle, the modest Sony Pictures Entertainment streaming service.

But as Seinfeld’s contract with Crackle began to wind down, talks began with other platforms, such as Hulu and Netflix, about taking over its distribution. Netflix ultimately won out.

The show’s current ninth season will conclude on Crackle before episodes move over to Netflix.

Seinfeld will also film two new stand-up specials for the streamer based in Los Gatos, Calif. The first will arrive later this year and will have a global launch. He will also help develop scripted and nonscripted comedy programming for Netflix.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

Added Seinfeld in a statement: “When I first started thinking about ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,’ the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points.”

