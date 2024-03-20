Netflix is a Joke Festival unveils new outdoor comedy hub Outside Joke at the Palladium

As Netflix is a Joke Festival prepares to return to L.A. May 1 through May 12, one new item on the agenda for comedy fans to consider is the debut of its new outdoor mini-fest. This year, Outside Joke: The Hub of Netflix is a Joke Fest is transforming the Hollywood Palladium grounds into an epicenter of outdoor fun with live stand-up, surprise drop-ins from the biggest names in comedy, games, food and merch.

Offering an exclusive place to meet up for even more ways to be entertained during the fest, the weekends of May 3-5 and May 10-12 have a packed slate of must-see shows.

Not only will there be big-name comics like Tim Dillon, Atsuko Okatsuka, Leslie Jones, Jim Jefferies, Janelle James and Stavros Halkias on the late-night stand-up show “The Drop In,” but there’s also more comedy via Roast Battle. On this “Decade of Destruction Birthday Tournament,” Jeff Ross (and his friends) play judges on a three-night tournament to commemorate Roast Battle’s 10th anniversary. You’ll also have the chance to see comedian Adam Ray’s hit live Dr. Phil show, which is interactive, always hysterical, and is known to have some incredible surprise guests. And if you and your friends can’t decide between comedy and music, Josh Adam Meyers and the Goddamn Comedy Jam is the show for you. If you’ve never had the pleasure, this show has stand-up, stories, a live band, and is never not a hilarious rocking good time.

Advertisement

If your go-to is reality TV on Netflix, Clash of the Netflix Casts is a must. In this feud-style trivia game show, the battle is on between the “Love Is Blind” Guys and Girls, (hosted by Nick & Vanessa Lachey), “Selling Sunset” and “Selling The O.C.” (hosted by Tone Bell), “The Circle” and “Too Hot To Handle” (hosted by Michelle Buteau), and the cast of “That ‘90s Show,” which will be hosted by Kevin Smith.

One thing L.A. loves is a good brunch, and Outside Joke is serving up two. On each of the Sundays, you’ll find Netflix Is a Drag...Brunch. Hosted by Trixie Mattel and featuring Meatball, Scarlett BoBo, Alyssa Edwards, Jimbo and Latrice Royale, order up your ticket to amazing comedy, music, and of course spectacular drag.

From the superb sounds of Puddles Pity Party (onions), to Therapy Gecko with Lyle Forever, Comedy with Musicians But Everyone is Welcome with Fred Armisen, The Crossword Show with Zach Sherwin, Freddie Gibbs Presents CoKane Comedy, and more epic shows and comics, this fest within a fest is your ticket to two of the best weekend parties of the year.

Tickets for Outside Joke will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific at NetflixIsAJokeFest.com/Outside-Joke, with pre-sale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. Pacific.

