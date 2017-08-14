Shonda Rhimes moves to Netflix from ABC in a deal she says has 'limitless possibilities'

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of popular television series such as “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” has signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix.
The streaming service announced late Sunday that Rhimes’ Shondaland production company is moving to Netflix. Rhimes’ shows “Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” will continue to air on ABC, Netflix said in a new release about the deal.
Rhimes said she was grateful to ABC for giving her career a start, but was looking forward to expanding her audience and “creative identity” with Netflix. “Starting today, we are thrilled to begin creating new Shondaland stories with Netflix,” she said in a statement.
According to Rhimes’ statement, she and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos developed a plan for the next phase of her career. She said Netflix offered her and her team “limitless possibilities.”
“I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience,” Sarandos wrote.
No financial terms of the deal were disclosed. The news release also didn’t state how long Rhimes and her company would produce series for Netflix.
Rhimes, 47, has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, all for her work on her “Grey’s Anatomy.” The long-running series begins its 14th season next month.
