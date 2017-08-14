Shonda Rhimes moves to Netflix from ABC in a deal she says has 'limitless possibilities'

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of popular television series such as “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” has signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix.

The streaming service announced late Sunday that Rhimes’ Shondaland production company is moving to Netflix. Rhimes’ shows “Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” will continue to air on ABC, Netflix said in a new release about the deal.

Rhimes said she was grateful to ABC for giving her career a start, but was looking forward to expanding her audience and “creative identity” with Netflix. “Starting today, we are thrilled to begin creating new Shondaland stories with Netflix,” she said in a statement.

According to Rhimes’ statement, she and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos developed a plan for the next phase of her career. She said Netflix offered her and her team “limitless possibilities.”

“I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience,” Sarandos wrote.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed. The news release also didn’t state how long Rhimes and her company would produce series for Netflix.

Rhimes, 47, has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, all for her work on her “Grey’s Anatomy.” The long-running series begins its 14th season next month.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >> »

CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. CAPTION Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). CAPTION Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are." Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are."

More on Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes speed-raps for Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Ham4All challenge

​​​​​​​TV queen Shonda Rhimes expands her empire to include the theater

TV force Shonda Rhimes makes herself at home in historic Hancock Park