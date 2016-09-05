'Star Trek' at 50: Program your transporter settings for these upcoming 'Trek'-related activities

“Star Trek at 50” Screenings and after-show panels discussing Robert Wise’s 1979 big-screen adaptation of the series “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” and the first features involving the original “Star Trek” cast. Sept. 9-16 American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. $11 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com.
“For the Love of Spock” The Kickstarter-funded documentary about Mr. Spock actor Leonard Nimoy (directed by his son Adam). This screening, which will feature an appearance by Adam Nimoy, and other films are a part of “TREKTEMBER” celebration at Laemmle’s NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood Thurs., 7:30. (Also at the American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater on Sat., Sept. 10.)
“All Star Trek” The Heroes & Icons TV network offers a lineup that features all five live-action “Star Trek” series six nights a week as well as “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” which airs Sundays at 4 p.m. PT. Check listings and local channel availability at www.heroesandiconstv.com.
“50 Years of ‘Star Trek’” Two-hour History Channel documentary looks at the legacy of the beloved series via interviews with the cast and crew. Available on-demand until Sept. 19 at History.com.
Stan Lee’s Comikaze Expo The three-day celebration of comic culture counts “Star Trek” veterans Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols and Denise Crosby among its celebrity participants. Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St. Oct 28-30.
