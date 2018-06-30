LL Cool J brings his chill to MSNBC's 'Story of Cool'

LL Cool J: These were three that really stood out for different and fairly obvious reasons. JFK was the first time television came into play, and his image and the way he approached it was unbelievable. How could you argue with the way he changed the paradigm in terms of how he approached politics? Reagan, being a guy who came from Hollywood and then inspired people, was able to turn that corner. And the way he handled himself, always cool under pressure, being really, really simple and then doubling down on the simplicity, but still inspiring people. And Obama, who was always calm under pressure, always calm when people were critical of him, never lost his cool, never blew his top. I mean, it's hard to argue that those three guys aren't cool. You may not appreciate their politics, but we're talking about their character and who they are as individuals and their style.