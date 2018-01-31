How late night's rapid-response strategy to Trump's State of the Union speech became a cultural event

It was hard to tell who was more miserable during President Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who appeared to bite her tongue during all 80 minutes of the speech; the Congressional Black Caucus, who clearly hadn't forgotten that Trump recently referring to their ancestral home as a "shithole," or First Lady Melania Trump, whose husband may have fraternized with a porn star before allegedly paying her off with hush money.