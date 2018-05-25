Starz's 'Sweetbitter' is an introduction to life's flavors

"There's a lot of missed opportunity here, like how the diversity of restaurants is only slightly touched upon even though it provides a perfect setting to dig into undocumented workers and their hardships," Variety critic Pilot Viruet writes. "And in this era where television is clamoring to bend itself to fit in with the Me Too movement, it feels odd that 'Sweetbitter,' which certainly features its share of sex between employees, ignores it completely."