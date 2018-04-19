Tyne Daly joins the cast of CBS 'Murphy Brown' reboot

Mary Beth Lacey, meet Murphy Brown.
Tyne Daly, who played Lacey in CBS' groundbreaking "Cagney and Lacey," about two female police detectives, is joining the cast of the planned reboot of "Murphy Brown."
CBS announced that Daly will play the role of Phyllis, the sister of the deceased bar owner Phil from the original series. As the new bar owner, Phyllis will be a friend and confidant to Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen) and her colleagues.
The network has ordered 13 episodes of the series as it approaches its 30th anniversary. The '80s sitcom focused on Brown, a news anchor and investigative journalist for FYI, a television newsmagazine, and her colleagues. The original series had a 10-year run and received 18 Emmys.
In the revival, Brown will grapple with the news industry in the current universe of cable news, social media and fake news.
Bergen will be joined by original cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud. New cast members include Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani.
"Murphy Brown" joins "Roseanne," which returned to ABC in March with high ratings, and "Will & Grace," which returned to NBC in 2017. Both have been renewed for second seasons.
Twitter: @r_valejandra