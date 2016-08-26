TV This Week, Aug. 28-Sept. 3: 'You're the Worst' and more

SUNDAY
Empowering young people is what it’s all about on a new edition of the star-studded special “WE Day.” With Paula Abdul, Zooey Deschanel, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Hudson, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Natalie Portman, Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, et al. 7 p.m. ABC
“I Miss Downton Abbey!” — perhaps you do too. This new special revisits memorable moments from the dearly departed British drama. 8 p.m. KOCE
Beyonce rules with 11 noms, Rihanna collects career kudos and Brit’s slated to perform at the “2016 MTV Video Music Awards.” 9 p.m. MTV; also BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Spike, TV Land and VH1
Family members join forces as a seventh season of “The Great Food Truck Race” gets rolling right here in L.A. Tyler Florence returns as host. 9 p.m. Food Network
Whodunit? Find out on the finale of the eight-part mystery drama “The Night Of.” John Turturro and Riz Ahmed star. 9 p.m. HBO
Two unsuspecting women buy the contents of the wrong storage locker in the new thriller “The Last Bid.” With Casper Van Dien, Cassi Thomson and Samantha Cope. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Will horrors never cease? The creepy supernatural drama “The Strain” is back for a third season. With Corey Stoll. 10 p.m. FX
MONDAY
The top five perform as “So You Think You Can Dance” hits the 250-episode mark. Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
Melissa Rivers and company dish on styles seen at the VMAs on a new “Fashion Police.” With Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Margaret Cho and NeNe Leakes. 8 p.m. E!
The blended-family drama “The Fosters” offers its midseason finale. 8 p.m. Freeform
Former Laker Shaquille O’Neal straps on his size 22s and goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” on a new episode of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. NBC
Warsaw and Ho Chi Minh City, a.k.a. Saigon, are the next stops in back-to-back new episodes of “Secret Eats With Adam Richman.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Travel Channel
TUESDAY
Expect plot twists and/or cliffhangers as “Pretty Little Liars” presents its midseason finale. 8 p.m. Freeform
The summer camp-set horror drama “Dead of Summer” ends its freshman season. With Elizabeth Mitchell and Elizabeth Lail. 9 p.m. Freeform
Your hungry host finds himself in Medellín, Colombia, on a new “Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The guys are headed to Hong Kong on a new episode of the travelogue “Better Late Than Never.” With Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman. 10 p.m. NBC
WEDNESDAY
Corey Feldman, Rachel Hunter and Evelyn Lozada play along on a new “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.” 8 and 10 p.m. E!
The San Antonio-set medical drama “The Night Shift” ends its third season. 10 p.m. NBC
Back for a third season, “You’re the Worst” is still the best — if you like your sitcoms more salty than sweet, which we do. With Aya Cash, Chris Geere, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue. 10 p.m. FXX
“Greenleaf,” the soapy drama about a family-run Memphis megachurch, ends its freshman season. With Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield. 10 p.m. OWN
THURSDAY
Using footage shot by his younger, more-impressionable self, filmmaker Will Allen recalls the “Holy Hell” that was his time in a local cult in this new documentary. 6 and 8 p.m. CNN
The new special “Ground Zero Rising: Freedom vs. Fear” looks at the rebirth of the World Trade Center site in New York City. 7 p.m. CNBC
Whichever robot hasn’t yet been reduced to a bucket of bolts shall be proclaimed victor on the season finale of “BattleBots.” NASA astronaut Leland Melvin serves as a guest judge. 8 p.m. ABC
Tony Braxton and former NFL star Charles “Peanut” Tillman are among the honorees at “McDonald’s 365 Black Awards 2016.” 9 p.m. BET
Rap music’s Jim Jones and his fiancé Chrissy Lampkin request the honor of your presence for their new reality series “Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never.” 10 p.m. WE
They can name that tune in however many notes in the new musical quiz show “Tracks.” Shad Moss, formerly known as Lil Bow Wow, is the emcee. 10:30 and 11 p.m. Spike
FRIDAY
The culinary series “Chef’s Table” heads to France in its third season. And one of the original celebrity chefs goes global — bam! — in the new series “Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse.” Any time, Netflix; any time, Amazon
Where in the world is Pablo Escobar? Last seen on the lam, the Colombian drug lord (Wagner Moura) returns in a second season of the docudrama “Narcos.” With Boyd Holbrook and Pedro Pascal. Any time, Netflix
Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger has turned on the “fasten seatbelt” sign as the 2009 tale of the “Miracle Landing on the Hudson” is retold in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Can this “Cheer Squad” three-peat at an international competition? Find out in the docu-series’ season finale. 10 p.m. Freeform
SATURDAY
With a new season of “College Football” in full swing, the UCLA Bruins battle Texas A&M and the USC Trojans take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama. 12:30 p.m. CBS; 5 p.m. ABC
Go long! Former quarterback Brett Favre is profiled on a special broadcast edition of the NFL Network series “A Football Life.” 8 p.m. CBS
A woman scorned: Karrueche Tran and “Scandal’s” Brian White costar in the 2016 thriller “Only for One Night.” 8 and 10:30 p.m. BET
Hang on to your hats! The Windy City is the setting for the new special “CMT Concert of the Summer: Jason Aldean & Friends Live at Lake Shake.” 8 p.m. CMT
Like father, like son: Donald Sutherland and Kiefer Sutherland costar in the Wyoming-set 2015 western “Forsaken.” With Brian Cox and Demi Moore. 9 p.m. Showtime
