TV This Week, Aug. 28-Sept. 3: 'You're the Worst' and more

SUNDAY

Empowering young people is what it’s all about on a new edition of the star-studded special “WE Day.” With Paula Abdul, Zooey Deschanel, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Hudson, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Natalie Portman, Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, et al. 7 p.m. ABC

“I Miss Downton Abbey!” — perhaps you do too. This new special revisits memorable moments from the dearly departed British drama. 8 p.m. KOCE

Beyonce rules with 11 noms, Rihanna collects career kudos and Brit’s slated to perform at the “2016 MTV Video Music Awards.” 9 p.m. MTV; also BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Spike, TV Land and VH1

Family members join forces as a seventh season of “The Great Food Truck Race” gets rolling right here in L.A. Tyler Florence returns as host. 9 p.m. Food Network

Whodunit? Find out on the finale of the eight-part mystery drama “The Night Of.” John Turturro and Riz Ahmed star. 9 p.m. HBO

Two unsuspecting women buy the contents of the wrong storage locker in the new thriller “The Last Bid.” With Casper Van Dien, Cassi Thomson and Samantha Cope. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Will horrors never cease? The creepy supernatural drama “The Strain” is back for a third season. With Corey Stoll. 10 p.m. FX

MONDAY

The top five perform as “So You Think You Can Dance” hits the 250-episode mark. Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Melissa Rivers and company dish on styles seen at the VMAs on a new “Fashion Police.” With Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Margaret Cho and NeNe Leakes. 8 p.m. E!

The blended-family drama “The Fosters” offers its midseason finale. 8 p.m. Freeform

Former Laker Shaquille O’Neal straps on his size 22s and goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” on a new episode of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. NBC

Warsaw and Ho Chi Minh City, a.k.a. Saigon, are the next stops in back-to-back new episodes of “Secret Eats With Adam Richman.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

Expect plot twists and/or cliffhangers as “Pretty Little Liars” presents its midseason finale. 8 p.m. Freeform

The summer camp-set horror drama “Dead of Summer” ends its freshman season. With Elizabeth Mitchell and Elizabeth Lail. 9 p.m. Freeform

Your hungry host finds himself in Medellín, Colombia, on a new “Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The guys are headed to Hong Kong on a new episode of the travelogue “Better Late Than Never.” With Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman. 10 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

Corey Feldman, Rachel Hunter and Evelyn Lozada play along on a new “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.” 8 and 10 p.m. E!

The San Antonio-set medical drama “The Night Shift” ends its third season. 10 p.m. NBC

Back for a third season, “You’re the Worst” is still the best — if you like your sitcoms more salty than sweet, which we do. With Aya Cash, Chris Geere, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue. 10 p.m. FXX

“Greenleaf,” the soapy drama about a family-run Memphis megachurch, ends its freshman season. With Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield. 10 p.m. OWN

THURSDAY

Using footage shot by his younger, more-impressionable self, filmmaker Will Allen recalls the “Holy Hell” that was his time in a local cult in this new documentary. 6 and 8 p.m. CNN

The new special “Ground Zero Rising: Freedom vs. Fear” looks at the rebirth of the World Trade Center site in New York City. 7 p.m. CNBC

Whichever robot hasn’t yet been reduced to a bucket of bolts shall be proclaimed victor on the season finale of “BattleBots.” NASA astronaut Leland Melvin serves as a guest judge. 8 p.m. ABC

Tony Braxton and former NFL star Charles “Peanut” Tillman are among the honorees at “McDonald’s 365 Black Awards 2016.” 9 p.m. BET

Rap music’s Jim Jones and his fiancé Chrissy Lampkin request the honor of your presence for their new reality series “Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never.” 10 p.m. WE

They can name that tune in however many notes in the new musical quiz show “Tracks.” Shad Moss, formerly known as Lil Bow Wow, is the emcee. 10:30 and 11 p.m. Spike

FRIDAY

The culinary series “Chef’s Table” heads to France in its third season. And one of the original celebrity chefs goes global — bam! — in the new series “Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse.” Any time, Netflix; any time, Amazon

Where in the world is Pablo Escobar? Last seen on the lam, the Colombian drug lord (Wagner Moura) returns in a second season of the docudrama “Narcos.” With Boyd Holbrook and Pedro Pascal. Any time, Netflix

Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger has turned on the “fasten seatbelt” sign as the 2009 tale of the “Miracle Landing on the Hudson” is retold in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Can this “Cheer Squad” three-peat at an international competition? Find out in the docu-series’ season finale. 10 p.m. Freeform

SATURDAY

With a new season of “College Football” in full swing, the UCLA Bruins battle Texas A&M and the USC Trojans take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama. 12:30 p.m. CBS; 5 p.m. ABC

Go long! Former quarterback Brett Favre is profiled on a special broadcast edition of the NFL Network series “A Football Life.” 8 p.m. CBS

A woman scorned: Karrueche Tran and “Scandal’s” Brian White costar in the 2016 thriller “Only for One Night.” 8 and 10:30 p.m. BET