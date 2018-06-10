'The Good Fight' creators discuss why they changed course on President Trump in Season 2

Instead, the recently completed second season went all in. The opening credits were changed to include two TVs — one showing Trump and another Russian President Vladimir Putin — exploding. Every episode was named to correspond to the then-length of the Trump administration, and the fictional firm at the center of the series was even recruited by the Democratic National Committee to try to find a way to impeach Trump. And then there was an entire episode about a character who had visa issues because of her appearance in a video of Trump, mirroring real-life allegations that Russia gathered compromising material in the form of a video of the president in a Moscow hotel.