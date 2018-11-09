TV listings: Here are the feature and TV films airing the week of Nov. 11 - 17, 2018

TVMovies2018-11-11

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 11 - 17, 2018

Alien (1979) AMC Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Aliens (1986) IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

American Graffiti (1973) TMC Tues. 4:05 p.m.

The Blue Angel (1930) TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Breaking Away (1979) TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) TCM Wed. Noon

The Dark Knight (2008) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Cinemax Sun. 9:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:05 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) BBC America Sat. Noon BBC America Sat. 4:28 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) EPIX Tues. 9:15 a.m. EPIX Wed. Noon

Marty (1955) TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Showtime Fri. 3:15 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Cinemax Fri. 6:25 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Sat. 4:50 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Encore Sat. 9:54 a.m.

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 11 - 17, 2018

Alien Resurrection (1997) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Alien 3 (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

American History X (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 11:45 a.m. Sundance Thur. Noon BBC America Sat. 2:29 p.m. BBC America Sun. 12:05 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ IFC Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 9 a.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m.

George A. Romero's Diary of the Dead (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Hannibal Rising (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:01 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Syfy Wed. 10:36 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ IFC Thur. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 10 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ AMC Thur. 2:05 a.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Mon. 11 p.m.

We're the Millers (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The World's End (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 11 - 17, 2018

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 4:05 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ TMC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:58 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ LOGO Tues. 2 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ TMC Sun. 5:35 p.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ TMC Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11:35 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ AMC Fri. 2:40 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Starz Sun. 10:11 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:12 p.m.

Billy Jack (1971) ★★ TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Showtime Mon. 6 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 6 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:10 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6:57 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Ovation Thur. 11 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:12 a.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ BET Sun. 7:58 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Encore Fri. 11:57 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:21 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ A Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:35 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ CMT Wed. Noon CMT Fri. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:40 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ History Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Dr. Seuss' the Lorax (2012) ★★ Disney XD Sun. Noon

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 7:35 a.m. TMC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ BBC America Sat. Noon BBC America Sat. 4:28 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Ovation Thur. 8 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m. Showtime Thur. 7:25 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Starz Tues. 9:51 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Sun. 8:26 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:56 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10:32 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:07 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Encore Fri. 1:56 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:35 a.m.

The Guns of Navarone (1961) ★★★ TCM Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 11:56 a.m. USA Mon. 1 a.m. Syfy Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sun. 9 a.m. Syfy Fri. 5:58 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:28 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:27 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:59 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Sun. 8 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Encore Tues. 7:15 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:50 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:18 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Freeform Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 7:05 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Sun. 3:27 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:58 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Starz Sat. 7:46 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ TMC Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TNT Sun. 1:45 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Encore Thur. 5:02 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ REELZ Mon. 5 p.m.

The Longest Day (1962) ★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9:05 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:20 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:03 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:18 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Encore Mon. 4:52 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ HBO Mon. 1:35 p.m. HBO Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ HBO Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Syfy Wed. 10:36 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Starz Sat. 6 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ POP Tues. 10 a.m. POP Wed. 1 a.m.

Mr. Holland's Opus (1995) ★★★ TMC Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 1 p.m. LOGO Mon. 7:40 p.m. LOGO Mon. 10:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Sun. 2 p.m. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Ocean's Eleven (2001) ★★★ WGN America Fri. 4 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ TMC Thur. 6:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:10 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 2 p.m. Showtime Wed. 11:10 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 4:15 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 2:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:50 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ HBO Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007) ★★ Showtime Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006) ★★ Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Syfy Sun. 1 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ EPIX Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 10:25 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 10 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Sun. 11 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Starz Fri. 8:46 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Wed. 1:10 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 10 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 3 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Starz Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:52 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:04 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Starz Fri. 4:58 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ HBO Fri. 5:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Cinemax Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 7 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ FX Fri. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Splash (1984) ★★★ POP Fri. Noon

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:45 p.m. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Starz Mon. 1:29 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ TMC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Superman Returns (2006) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ Showtime Tues. Noon Showtime Wed. 5:15 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Showtime Sun. Noon Showtime Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Trial of Billy Jack (1974) ★★ TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 9:54 a.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 8:35 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ EPIX Sun. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Disney XD Mon. 9 a.m. Disney XD Mon. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:03 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:34 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:59 a.m.

A

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 11 - 17, 2018

(2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins.Sun. 9 a.m.Fri. 5:30 p.m.

(2017) Clayne Crawford, M.J. Brackin. When the local sheriff refuses to search for her missing ex-husband, a woman hires a private investigator to help find him and solve the murder of two people. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 9:50 a.m.

(2015) Steven Seagal, Vinnie Jones. John Alexander, un sicario contratado para asesinar a un narcotraficante afgano en Odessa, Ucrania, deja en segundo plano su misión para salvar a una chica que está siendo explotada por una mafia dedicada a la trata de personas. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.Sun. 2 p.m.Sun. 10 p.m.Sun. 11 p.m.Mon. 2 a.m.

(1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.Sat. 2:05 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Roselyn Sánchez, Jason Cottle. During a mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA agent, Navy SEALs uncover a worldwide terrorist plot against the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Fri. 10 p.m.

(2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.Mon. 9 a.m.

(1937) ★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. Reporter Torchy Blane solves a homicidal hoax for her policeman fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.Mon. 6:15 p.m.

(1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.Sun. 3 p.m.Sun. 9 p.m.Mon. Noon

(1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship's dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.Sat. 3:25 a.m.

(1997) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder. Cloned Ellen Ripley and others aboard a spaceship battle rampaging aliens. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.Fri. 8:30 a.m.Sat. 3:30 a.m.

(1992) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton. The survivor of several alien attacks is the only woman on a prison planet with a doctor, thugs, zealots and a horrific monster. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.Fri. 6 a.m.Fri. 11 a.m.

(2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Tues. 4:55 a.m.Sat. 12:25 p.m.

(1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.Wed. 8:15 a.m.

(1993) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent Spano. Members of an Uruguayan rugby team do what they must to survive a 1970s plane crash in the frigid Andes. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Sun. 9:15 a.m.

(2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn's future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 10:03 p.m.Thur. 2:04 a.m.Fri. 2 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Jason Clarke. In Bangkok, a young blind woman undergoes a cutting-edge operation that restores sight to her right eye. Able to see again, she slowly starts to realize that her newfound independence makes her husband feel jealous, threatened and insecure. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Fri. 2:30 a.m.

(2006) Monica Keena, Tobias Mehler. A woman uncovers secrets while evaluating a Christmas ornament company in her hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Wed. Noon

(2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson's release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen's life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.Wed. 11:16 p.m.Thur. 1:36 p.m.

(1942) Raúl de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz. Un malvado obliga, bajo amenazas, a la gente de un pueblo a vender sus tierras, pero hay un joven que se le enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.Fri. 9 a.m.

(2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.Wed. NoonSat. 6 a.m.Sat. 9 a.m.

(2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.Tues. 7 p.m.Wed. 5:20 p.m.Sat. 5 p.m.

(2011) ★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, along with the Chipettes, become marooned on a not-so-deserted island. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins.Sun. 8 a.m.Thur. 7 p.m.Fri. 4 p.m.

(2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.Sun. 5 p.m.

(2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville's nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school's music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.Wed. 7 p.m.Thur. 5:25 p.m.Sat. 7 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Tues. 1 a.m.Thur. 10 p.m.

(1973) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Ronny Howard. Four teens in 1962 California get a final, nostalgic glimpse of innocence before facing their postgraduation lives. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.Tues. 4:05 p.m.

(1998) ★★★ Edward Norton, Edward Furlong. A brutal skinhead emerges from prison reformed and tries to show his neo-Nazi brother the error of his ways. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Mon. 2:45 a.m.

(2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.Wed. Noon

(2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.

(1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.Sat. 6 p.m.

(2000) ★★★ Emilio Echevarría, Gael García Bernal. En la Ciudad de México, se entrelazan las vidas de dos amantes desesperados, un joven emprendedor que organiza peleas de perros y un vagabundo. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.Sat. 3 p.m.

(2004) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate. A 1970s San Diego newscaster feels threatened by the arrival of an ambitious woman looking to climb the ranks of journalism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.Sun. 10:50 a.m.Fri. 8:15 p.m.

(2004) ★★★ Ronny Cox, Tracey Needham. An ailing man and his daughters experience a miracle when their late matriarch returns to spend Christmas with them. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. 7 a.m.

(2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.Wed. 10:30 p.m.

(2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.Tues. 6:48 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman. Years after the tragic death of their daughter, a former toy maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their farmhouse. Terror soon strikes when one child finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.Wed. Noon

(2011) ★★★ Maria Thayer, Vivica A. Fox. When Santa's daughter starts falling in love with the owner of a toy store, his head elf fears he will lose out on becoming the next Santa, so he hires an actor to woo her away. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 5 a.m.

(2016) ★★ Cillian Murphy, Jamie Dornan. In December 1941, two Czech soldiers parachute into their occupied homeland to assassinate Nazi officer Reinhard Heydrich. (R) 2 hrs.Wed. 4 p.m.Sat. 7 p.m.

(1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Mon. 12:58 p.m.

(2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.Wed. 2:30 a.m.Thur. 4:50 p.m.

(1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a '73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins.Wed. 6:30 a.m.Wed. 11:15 a.m.

(2017) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. When his brother is kidnapped and held for a ransom by a ruthless crime boss, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against a relentless army of gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sun. 3:10 a.m.

(1968) Manuel Capetillo, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre sencillo se enamora de una hermosa joven de la alta sociedad, que complica su vida. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.

(1958) ★ Allison Hayes, William Hudson. Turned into a giantess by an alien, a woman finds her husband in a bar with a floozy. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins.Sat. 10:30 a.m.

(1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.Fri. 8:50 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.Wed. 5 p.m.

B

(2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind's encroachment on their lush world. (NR) 2 hrs. 58 mins.Sun. 6:55 a.m.Wed. 5:15 p.m.Sat. 2:30 p.m.

(1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.Wed. 6:31 p.m.Thur. 3 p.m.

(1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son's college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. 2 a.m.

(1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot's DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.Tues. 6 p.m.

(1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.Wed. 1:15 p.m.

(1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.Thur. 2:05 p.m.

(1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.Sun. 5:35 p.m.Tues. 8 p.m.Sun. 5:35 a.m.

(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.Wed. 9:30 p.m.

(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.Thur. 12:30 p.m.

(2016) Samara Weaving, Felicity Price. A troubled teenager has to fight for her life when she discovers her new friend's dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.Wed. 2:30 a.m.

(2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Thur. 9 p.m.Fri. 1 a.m.Sat. 4:30 p.m.Sat. 9 p.m.

(2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister's wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Wed. 11:08 p.m.Thur. 6 p.m.

(2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Fri. 5:25 p.m.

(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Mon. 8:30 a.m.Mon. 1:30 p.m.

(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.Tues. 11:50 a.m.Fri. 8 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sat. 11 p.m.

(1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Fri. 1:05 a.m.

(2006) ★ Sharon Stone, David Morrissey. A criminal psychologist falls under the seductive spell of Catherine Trammell, who re-emerges in London on the wrong side of the law. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.Fri. 3:15 a.m.

(1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.Thur. 11:35 p.m.Fri. 12:30 p.m.

(1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Thur. 11 a.m.

(2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.Mon. 2 p.m.Tues. 1:35 a.m.

(1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin's plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.Fri. 2:40 a.m.Fri. 9:30 a.m.

(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.Fri. 8 p.m.Sat. Noon

(2017) ★★★ Emma Stone, Steve Carell. The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all time. While trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs fight more personal and complex battles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.Tues. 1:35 p.m.

(2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs.Tues. 12:15 p.m.Sun. 4 a.m.

(2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.Fri. 11:30 a.m.

(2011) ★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. Following a failed suicide attempt, a deeply depressed toy executive communicates through a beaver puppet and tries to get his life back on track. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.Thur. 4:30 p.m.Fri. 1:30 p.m.

(2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 4 p.m.

(2008) ★★ Adam Sandler, Keri Russell. A hotel handyman tries to make the most of the situation when he learns that the outlandish tales he tells his niece and nephew are coming true. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.Wed. 3:41 p.m.

(2006) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Two brothers from America discover a secret and centuries-old competition involving beer games during Germany's Oktoberfest. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Tues. 9:30 p.m.

(1992) ★★ Charles Grodin, Bonnie Hunt. Children talk their father into letting them keep a St. Bernard puppy, which grows to be a problem. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.Mon. 11 a.m.

(2014) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth. Terrifying new truths cause a woman with a memory disorder to question everything -- and everyone -- in her life. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Tues. 6:34 a.m.

(1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Geraldine Page. Southern girls and their headmistress punish a sly, wounded Union soldier. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.Sat. 3:20 a.m.

(1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend's wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs.Fri. 5 a.m.

(2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sat. 7:43 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.Thur. 11 p.m.Fri. Noon

(2003) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney. A young journalist searches for the truth behind the tall tales told by his ailing father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.Sat. 6:30 a.m.

(2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.Sun. 10:11 a.m.Wed. 12:12 p.m.

(1986) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall. A trucker and a lawyer become trapped in a sorcerer's empire beneath San Francisco's Chinatown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Tues. 5 p.m.

(1949) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Thomas Mitchell. The son of a race-car driver who died on the track decides to follow in his father's footsteps. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.Tues. 2 a.m.

(1971) ★★ Tom Laughlin, Delores Taylor. A part-Indian Vietnam veteran kicks around bigots who pick on his girlfriend's so-called freedom school. (GP) 1 hr. 52 mins.Wed. 7:15 p.m.Thur. 12:30 p.m.

(1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.Sat. 9 a.m.

(2012) ★ Katie Aselton, Lake Bell. A camping trip on a Maine island turns nightmarish for three women when they encounter a group of violent war veterans. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins.Wed. 1:09 a.m.Fri. 4:40 a.m.

(2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.Sat. 10 a.m.Sat. 12:15 p.m.

(2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.Sat. 4:30 p.m.

(2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.

(1938) ★★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. A reporter scoops her male colleagues by following a diary kept by her policeman boyfriend's driver. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins.Mon. 8:45 p.m.

(2013) ★★ Clive Owen, Billy Crudup. An ex-con tries to pull away from a life of crime, but the temptation proves too strong, bringing his already-strained relationship with his policeman brother to the breaking point. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.Mon. 5:50 p.m.

(1930) ★★★★ Emil Jannings, Marlene Dietrich. Josef von Sternberg's classic tells of a middle-aged professor whose obsession with a young cabaret singer leads to his downfall. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.Fri. 3:30 a.m.

(1990) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Ron Silver. A police rookie loses her badge, gains a boyfriend and hunts a killer who uses a44-caliber Magnum. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.Wed. 11:10 a.m.

(1980) ★★ Voices of Arrin Skelley, Laura Planting. Animated. Snoopy plays Wimbledon on the way to France with exchange student Chuck and company. (G) 1 hr. 15 mins.Sat. 8:35 a.m.

(1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.Thur. 11:15 a.m.

(1967) ★★★★ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway. Acclaimed account of the gun-toting bank robbers and the trail of terror they blazed through the Southwest in the '30s. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Wed. 11:30 p.m.Fri. 1:30 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.Tues. 10:30 a.m.

(1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.Mon. 6 a.m.Sat. 9 a.m.

(1967) ★★ Tom Laughlin, Elizabeth James. Part-Indian foot fighter Billy Jack defends coeds against outlaw bikers in a California town. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.Wed. 5 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.Tues. 3 p.m.Wed. 12:30 p.m.

(2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sat. 6 a.m.Sat. 7 p.m.

(1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.Mon. 1 p.m.Thur. 8:30 a.m.

(2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.Sat. Noon

(2017) ★★ Zosia Mamet, Matthew Shear. Diana moves back to New York City after a few years abroad and finds the perfect Brooklyn apartment for a fresh start. During the first night in her new home, she discovers that her ex-boyfriend Ben lives in the apartment below hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.Thur. 12:55 p.m.

(1999) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Chloë Sevigny. Young Teena Brandon lives as a male and begins a love affair with a single mother in rural Nebraska. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Thur. 5:25 p.m.Thur. 10:15 p.m.Fri. 3 a.m.

(2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father's estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 9 a.m.

(1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.Sun. 9:10 p.m.Sat. 6:57 p.m.

(1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man's wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker's help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Thur. 11:55 a.m.

(1979) ★★★★ Dennis Christopher, Dennis Quaid. An Indiana teen acts Italian as he and his townie buddies compete with college snobs. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sun. 12:15 p.m.

(2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend's maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.Sun. 1:30 p.m.

(2015) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance. During the Cold War, a CIA operative recruits New York lawyer James Donovan to negotiate a prisoner exchange for captured U.S. pilot Francis Gary Powers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.Sun. 1 p.m.

(1957) ★★★★ William Holden, Alec Guinness. A British POW colonel orders his men to build their Japanese captor a railway bridge in the jungle. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.Wed. Noon

(2007) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb. A boy and his new friend, the class outsider, create an imaginary world in which they rule as king and queen. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.Sat. 3:15 p.m.

(2004) ★ Anne Judson-Yager, Bree Turner. Two college cheerleaders form their own squad and prepare to compete against the varsity team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 3:02 a.m.

(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Sun. 11 p.m.Sat. 11:30 p.m.

(2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.Tues. 6:15 p.m.

(2008) ★★ Rachel Weisz, Adrien Brody. A swindler falls in love with the eccentric heiress he and his brother have chosen as their final mark before quitting con games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.Sat. 5 p.m.Sat. 9:30 p.m.

(1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster's goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state's evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.Thur. 11:23 p.m.Fri. 10:30 a.m.Fri. 7:33 p.m.

C

(2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.Fri. 9:55 a.m.Fri. 7:30 p.m.

(1955) Adalberto Martínez, Lucy González. El secretario de unos abogados se hace pasar por otro hombre cuando escucha una conversación referente a una herencia. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Tues. 9 a.m.

(2001) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Nigel Hawthorne. Facing mandatory retirement after 200 years, Santa Claus asks a television producer to replace him. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Sun. 12:20 p.m.

(2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.Sat. 11:15 a.m.Sun. 1 a.m.

(1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.Thur. 11 p.m.Fri. 7 p.m.

(2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. Tras tres meses de someterse a un programa de entrenamiento físico y táctico, encomiendan a Steve Rogers su primera misión como Capitán América. Armado con un escudo indestructible, emprende la guerra contra la perversa organización HYDRA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Sat. 8:30 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella. Raised in the forest and living off the grid, six children venture into the outside world for the first time when their recently widowed father takes them on a road trip. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Mon. 10 p.m.Sat. 5 p.m.

(1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.Fri. 4 p.m.

(2003) ★★ Tori Spelling, William Shatner. The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future visit a nasty talk-show host and give her a chance to find some genuine holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Fri. 9 a.m.

(1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.Thur. 11:45 a.m.Thur. NoonSat. 2:29 p.m.Sun. 12:05 p.m.

(1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one's money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.Thur. 11:30 p.m.Fri. 4 p.m.

(1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress's haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sat. 8:12 a.m.

(2010) ★ Voices of James Marsden, Nick Nolte. Felines and canines form an unprecedented alliance to protect themselves and their humans from a rogue cat who wants to turn the world into her personal scratching post. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins.Sat. 5:50 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern. Three strong-willed women strive to forge their own paths amidst the wide-open plains of the American Northwest. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.Fri. 9:45 a.m.

(1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.Sat. 2:20 a.m.

(1975) Lucha Villa, Humberto Garza. Chanoc se halla en una isla habitada por seres que pertenecen al mundo de las tinieblas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. Noon

(2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman's Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 9 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Anjelica Huston. Destitute, a sex addict fakes choking in expensive restaurants, whose patrons ``save'' him, then fund his hospitalized mother's care. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Mon. 1 a.m.Wed. 8 p.m.Thur. Noon

(2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Wed. 2 p.m.

(2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.

(2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.Wed. 10 p.m.

(2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 8 a.m.Sat. 4 p.m.

(2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Sun. 11 p.m.Mon. 1 p.m.

(2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. NoonFri. 8 a.m.

(2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory's owner, the town's Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Tues. 6 p.m.

(2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it's a simple enough task, she didn't plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be's sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. Noon

(2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father's practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 8 a.m.Thur. 4 a.m.

(2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss's daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 3 a.m.

(2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance's parents, and it's up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can't stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Wed. 2 a.m.

(2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on ``A Christmas Carol.'' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 3 p.m.Sat. 7 a.m.

(2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 10 p.m.Wed. 8 p.m.Sun. Noon

(2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town's military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 7 p.m.Mon. 11 a.m.Fri. 9 p.m.

(2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Sun. 10 a.m.Thur. 6 p.m.

(2018) Brooke D'Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Thur. 10 p.m.Sat. 2 p.m.

(2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 8 p.m.Sat. 12:01 p.m.

(2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 11 p.m.Sat. 11 a.m.

(2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 4 p.m.

(2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 2 p.m.Sat. 6 a.m.

(2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She's reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 10 p.m.Wed. 8 a.m.

(2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman's plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Thur. 4 p.m.

(2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Fri. 2 a.m.

(2011) Lindy Booth, Paul McGillion. To gain entry to heaven, a woman must help a man and his young daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 5 a.m.

(2015) Mariah Carey, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 2 a.m.

(2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.Sat. 6 p.m.

(2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 1 p.m.Tues. 9 p.m.

(2006) Kristen Dalton, Robert Moloney. A materialistic storekeeper learns the true meaning of Christmas after her employee starts a holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Thur. 10 a.m.

(2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who's spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.Thur. 12:01 p.m.

(2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Fri. 1 p.m.

(2008) ★★★ Nicole Eggert, David O'Donnell. Two opposing lawyers -- one-time sweethearts -- battle over the development of a ski resort. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.Wed. 4 p.m.

(2015) Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon. Two former high school sweethearts reunite to plan the annual Christmas cookie contest when they inherit their hometown bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.Wed. 6 p.m.

(2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 9 p.m.

(2014) Teri Polo, Martin Cummins. Sally is heartbroken when her dog runs away during a thunderstorm. When she learns he was found by Mark, a widower, she travels to Boston to get him. Sally and Mark are given the best Christmas gifts of their lives when they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 5 a.m.

(2002) ★★ Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams. A workaholic attorney rediscovers the true meaning of love and the holiday season after he crosses paths with a boy. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Thur. 8 a.m.

(2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 9 a.m.Sat. 11 p.m.

(2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O'Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.Wed. 4 p.m.

(2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son's death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.Wed. 9 a.m.

(2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 3 p.m.Sat. 3 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sat. 12:45 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Tilda Swinton, Georgie Henley. Children join forces with the lion mystic Aslan to free the land of Narnia from the White Witch's wintry spell. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins.Mon. 1:30 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. Returning to Narnia -- this time through a painting -- Lucy, Edmund and their cousin join King Caspian on a mission to find the lost Lords of Telmar. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.Fri. 7 a.m.Fri. 9:30 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.Mon. 6 a.m.Mon. 11 a.m.

(1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier's beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.Wed. 8:15 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.Fri. Noon

(2012) ★★ Igor Zaripov, Erica Kathleen Linz. Después de separarse, una joven pareja debe viajar a través de un asombroso mundo de ensueño del Circo del Sol para encontrarse a ellos mismos. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.Sun. 2:30 p.m.

(1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.

(1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sun. 2 p.m.Fri. 7 p.m.Fri. 9 p.m.

(2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.Fri. 3 p.m.Sat. 10 a.m.

(2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri'chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.Thur. 4:55 p.m.Fri. 9:30 a.m.

(1933) ★★ Bing Crosby, Mary Carlisle. A popular coed's infatuation with a singing professor inadvertently leads to trouble on the gridiron. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.Thur. 5 p.m.

(1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.Sun. 7:58 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann. Sentenced to community service for accosting an audience member, an aging comic icon develops a strong bond with the daughter of a sleazy real estate mogul. (R) 2 hrs.Fri. 12:51 p.m.Fri. 3:41 p.m.

(2014) ★★ Justin Long, Emmy Rossum. A cynical lad and a young woman begin a 6-year relationship after meeting by chance during a meteor shower. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 8 a.m.

(2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 8 p.m.

(1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.Fri. 11:57 a.m.Sat. 12:21 p.m.

(1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 5:30 p.m.

(2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.Mon. 6:14 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Lindsay Lohan, Adam Garcia. After moving to New Jersey with her mother, a teen tries to dethrone the most popular girl at her new school. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.Wed. 6:45 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Kerry Washington, Wendell Pierce. Nominated to the Supreme Court in 1991, Judge Clarence Thomas must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee after Anita Hill, his former employee, claims that he sexually harassed her. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.Thur. 5:15 a.m.

(1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins.Wed. 10:35 p.m.Thur. 2 p.m.

(2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Mon. 4 a.m.Fri. 6 a.m.

(2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.Wed. 2:30 p.m.

(2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.

(2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.Tues. 8:05 a.m.

(2013) Dolly Parton, Desiree Ross. A country-music singer reunites with her father, while appearing in a competition hosted by Dolly Parton. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 2 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw. Personal demons, complicated romantic entanglements and the demands of fame threaten to derail the comeback tour of a country-music superstar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.Mon. Noon

(2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.

(1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 6 p.m.

(2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.Tues. 5:30 p.m.Tues. 11:15 p.m.

(2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.Mon. 9:35 a.m.Sat. 1 p.m.

(1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.Tues. 4:50 a.m.

(2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Powered by an artificial heart, Chev Chelios embarks on a frantic chase through Los Angeles to find the thief who stole his own, nearly indestructible, one. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.Wed. 9:35 p.m.

(2009) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Struggling with the reality of his declining career, an aging country-music star finds unexpected inspiration with a small-town reporter and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Mon. 8:10 a.m.Mon. 8 p.m.Sat. 11:45 p.m.

(2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed's son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.Sat. 7:55 p.m.

(2013) Counselors provide support, guidance and hope to despondent servicemen dealing with emotional, physical and financial troubles. (NR) 40 mins.Wed. 9:25 a.m.

(2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.Sun. 2 p.m.Fri. 4 p.m.

(1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.Thur. 9:45 a.m.

(2017) Ellen Page, Sam Keeley. After years of a zombie plague that ravaged Europe, humanity grapples with how to reintegrate the former zombies into society. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.Fri. 8 p.m.

D

(2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins.Sat. 7:10 p.m.

(1957) ★★★ Jack Webb, Don Dubbins. A Marine drill instructor pushes recruits, one in particular, during 12 weeks of boot camp. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.Sun. 8:15 p.m.

(2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.Thur. Noon

(2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho dad and Brad's gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sun. 9:55 a.m.

(2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.Thur. 8 p.m.Fri. 3:30 p.m.

(2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.Tues. 10:30 p.m.Wed. 1 p.m.Sat. 1:15 p.m.

(2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.Tues. 6:45 a.m.Tues. 3:30 p.m.

(2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as ``Shark Alley.'' (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Sat. 4:42 a.m.

(2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.Mon. 9:55 p.m.

(2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar's growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth's dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Tues. 2 p.m.Wed. 9 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.Thur. 5:30 p.m.

(2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sat. 11:30 a.m.Sat. 11:20 p.m.

(1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.Wed. NoonFri. 7 p.m.Fri. 9:30 p.m.

(1977) Adalberto Martínez, Norma Lazareno. Drama policial matizado con diversas situaciones alegres y bellas canciones. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.

(1943) ★ George Zucco, Mary Carlisle. The evil twin of a kind doctor comes back from the grave for revenge after he is murdered for worshiping Satan. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins.Thur. 10:45 p.m.

(2011) Amy Acker, Brooklynn Proulx. Crystal, a rich party girl, finds a little girl's letter to Santa asking for a new mother, and she vows to win over the father and daughter before the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.Sat. 11:03 p.m.Sun. 1:01 a.m.

(1955) ★★ Lucía Bosé, Manuel Alexandre. Two illicit lovers accidentally run over a cyclist and leave him behind to die, fearing exposure of their affair. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.Mon. 12:45 p.m.

(1956) ★ George Sanders, Yvonne De Carlo. A notorious con man's secretary recalls his career after he's found dead in a Park Avenue mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins.Thur. 12:30 p.m.

(1974) ★★★ Charles Bronson, Hope Lange. A New York architect turns vigilante hit man after thugs attack his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Mon. 9:15 a.m.Thur. 11:55 a.m.Thur. 8 p.m.

(1987) ★ Charles Bronson, Kay Lenz. The vigilante architect targets Los Angeles drug rings after the death of his girlfriend's daughter. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.Fri. 12:40 p.m.

(1982) ★ Charles Bronson, Jill Ireland. The architect from New York turns vigilante in Los Angeles after more brutality too close to home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Mon. 10:50 a.m.Thur. 1:30 p.m.Thur. 9:35 p.m.

(1985) ★ Charles Bronson, Deborah Raffin. The vigilante architect shops by mail for what he needs to waste punks in the streets of New York. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 3 p.m.Thur. 11:05 p.m.

(2010) Doris Roberts, Eric Johnson. Mrs. ``Miracle'' Merkle helps save a struggling department store during the Christmas season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 5 a.m.Thur. 1 a.m.

(2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR)Sat. 3 p.m.

(2009) ★★★ James Van Der Beek, Erin Karpluk. A single man hires a nanny to help him care for his 6-year-old twins. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 3 a.m.

(2011) ★★★ Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford. Holiday travel leads to cross-country romances when a man and a woman temporarily swap houses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 1 a.m.Sun. 1 a.m.

(2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin's wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they're engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Tues. 8 a.m.Sat. Noon

(2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.Sun. 4:30 p.m.Thur. 6 p.m.Fri. 4 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Gabrielle Carteris, Steve Bacic. A boy tries to set up his mother with a man he believes is Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Mon. 2 p.m.Wed. 10 a.m.

(1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs.Sat. 6:30 a.m.Sun. 3 a.m.

(2015) Filmmaker Alex Winter interviews the people behind the Deep Web and bitcoin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 6:35 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Sun. 10:30 p.m.Sat. 8 p.m.Sat. 10:30 p.m.

(2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter's urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sun. 3 p.m.

(1993) ★★ Walter Matthau, Mason Gamble. The comic-strip moppet plays pranks on Mr. Wilson, the crotchety fellow who lives next door. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. NoonTues. 4:30 p.m.

(2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief's trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins.Sun. 1 a.m.

(2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 1:30 p.m.Thur. 4:30 p.m.

(2013) Filmmaker Thomas Wiewandt films five seasons in the Sonoran Desert. (NR) 52 mins.Tues. 1 p.m.

(1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.Sun. 11:44 a.m.Sun. 11:08 p.m.

(2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.Tues. 8:50 p.m.Wed. 6:40 p.m.

(1935) ★★ Marlene Dietrich, Lionel Atwill. An older man warns a younger man about a temptress in 19th-century Spain. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Fri. 9 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.Fri. 4 p.m.Sat. 9:15 a.m.

(2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Mon. 12:30 p.m.

(1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins.Sun. 8:30 a.m.

(2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.Sat. 11 a.m.

(2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South's most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.Sun. 10:45 p.m.

(2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sun. 5:45 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs.Wed. 10:30 a.m.

(2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.Tues. 2:29 a.m.Tues. 9 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. Three trapped thieves must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.Mon. 2 p.m.Tues. 7 a.m.

(2016) Katee Sackhoff, Lucy Boynton. A mother looking to reconnect with her estranged daughter attracts the attention of a demonic witch. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Mon. 4:30 p.m.Thur. 10:15 a.m.

(2001) ★ Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.Wed. 6:53 a.m.

(1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis. A 20th-century San Francisco doctor rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.Fri. 7:27 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.Sun. Noon

(2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she's got everything she's ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Sun. 6 a.m.Tues. 4 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth. A Texas Ranger investigates a series of murders in an Old West town that's run by a former Confederate officer. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.Wed. 2:35 p.m.

(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter's dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.Fri. 2:53 a.m.Fri. 5:43 p.m.

(2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.Tues. 12:30 p.m.Wed. 10 a.m.

E

(2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.Fri. 5:40 p.m.

(1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy's close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 9:40 a.m.Thur. 4:05 p.m.

(1933) ★★★ Fredric March, Cary Grant. A World War I British pilot is as sick of the war as his new co-pilot is eager to join it. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.Sun. 8:30 a.m.

(2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.Mon. 8:58 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.Wed. 1:35 a.m.

(2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.Sat. 3:30 p.m.

(1997) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin. A plane crash strands rivals in the Alaskan wilderness, where they contend with nature and a vicious kodiak bear. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.Tues. 3:43 p.m.Sun. 1:27 a.m.

(1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor's unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.Mon. 2:30 p.m.

(1980) ★★★ John Hurt, Anthony Hopkins. Victorian Dr. Treves rescues deformed Joseph (John) Merrick from a London sideshow and shows him humanity. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.Fri. 10:15 p.m.

(2018) Elves, St. Bernard puppies and a family come together to ensure Santa's Christmas mission succeeds when there's not enough Christmas spirit. (NR) 27 mins.Sat. 6:30 p.m.Sat. 8 p.m.

(2002) ★★ Kevin Kline, Steven Culp. A professor of classics at a preparatory school clashes with the headstrong and troubled son of a powerful senator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.Wed. 10:10 a.m.

(2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.Fri. 9:35 p.m.

(2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 4 p.m.

(1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Sun. 10:15 p.m.Wed. 7:35 a.m.Wed. 5:45 p.m.

(2017) Wendie Malick, Niall Matter. Ian plans what he thinks is the perfect marriage proposal at a bucolic Vermont inn, but things do not go as planned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 5 p.m.Sun. 5 a.m.

(2015) ★★ Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier. When their $100 million movie goes over budget, actor/director Vince Chase, studio boss Ari Gold and the rest of the boys find themselves at the mercy of the cutthroat world of Hollywood. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.Mon. 3:30 a.m.

(1979) Enrique Cuenca, Rafael Inclán. El Polivoz en enredos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Wed. Noon

(1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.Wed. 9 a.m.Wed. Noon

(2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Sun. 12:42 p.m.Fri. 7 p.m.Sat. 4:30 p.m.

(1933) ★★ Peter Freuchen, W. S. Van Dyke. An Eskimo harpoons a trading-ship captain; a Mountie investigates. The cast is mostly native. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins.Wed. 9:30 a.m.

(2016) Lori Loughlin, Colin Ferguson. While on air, a TV personality accidentally admits she hates Christmas. When she goes to a small town to film a special to repair her image, the Christmas spirit begins to change her life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.Sun. 8 a.m.Sat. 4 a.m.

(1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Sat. NoonSat. 4:28 p.m.

(2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Mon. 10:30 p.m.

(2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.Tues. 1:30 a.m.

(2010) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Harrison Ford. After his two youngest children contract a fatal disease, a man joins forces with an unconventional scientist in the hope of finding a cure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.Thur. 4 p.m.

F

(1981) ★ Lauren Tewes, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A TV newswoman catches a pervert watching her sister who cannot see, hear or speak. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.Sat. 1 a.m.

(2016) Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol. Dane Jensen is a hard-driven headhunter who's gearing up for the professional battle of his life. When his young son is given a harrowing diagnosis, Dane is pulled between achieving his dream and spending time with the family that needs him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Sat. 4:09 a.m.

(2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones. After snitching on the mob, a Mafia boss and his family enter the Witness Protection Program and relocate to a sleepy town in France, but their insistence on resorting to their old habits places them in danger from vengeful cronies. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Wed. 3 p.m.Wed. 10:30 p.m.Sat. 3 a.m.

(2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.Fri. 9:58 p.m.Sat. 4:12 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.Wed. 10:44 a.m.Wed. 9 p.m.Thur. 7:25 a.m.

(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother's killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sun. 1 p.m.

(1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.Sun. 11:30 a.m.

(2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.Sun. 5:08 p.m.Mon. 12:48 p.m.

(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.Thur. 8 p.m.Fri. 4 p.m.

(1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Tues. 3 p.m.

(2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they've left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Mon. 3:15 a.m.

(2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt's inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Wed. 3:30 p.m.

(2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.Mon. 4:10 p.m.

(2017) ★★★ Ben Rhodes, Samantha Power. An account of President Barack Obama's foreign policy team during their last year in office. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.Thur. 8:30 a.m.

(2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen's cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean's sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 11 p.m.Fri. 7 p.m.

(2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town's Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 2 a.m.

(2016) ★★ Chris Pine, Casey Affleck. In 1952, four members of the U.S. Coast Guard sail a lifeboat through a ferocious storm to save more than 30 sailors trapped inside the stern of the SS Pendleton. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.Sun. 10:45 a.m.Sun. 11:04 p.m.

(2006) ★★ Harrison Ford, Paul Bettany. A vicious criminal kidnaps the family of a bank-security expert, forcing him to find a way to break into the theft-proof computer system he designed, to ransom his loved ones. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.Wed. 5:25 a.m.

(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn't refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.Thur. 1 p.m.Thur. 7:25 p.m.

(2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Thur. 6 a.m.

(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.Tues. 9:51 a.m.

(2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.Fri. 1:25 a.m.

(1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone's classic about a mysterious drifter's involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. 1 p.m.

(1991) ★★ Robert Townsend, Michael Wright. A wealth of songs propels this story about five black singers pursuing their dreams of stardom in the turbulent '60s. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Wed. 9:30 a.m.

(1996) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Stephen Baldwin. Escaped convicts fight while they evade authorities seeking a computer disk on Cuban mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.Mon. 12:50 p.m.

(2015) Mayim Bialik, Ryan McPartlin. Two strangers share a room at a bed-and-breakfast when an unexpected snowstorm delays their flight on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 10:03 p.m.Sat. 2:04 a.m.

(1937) ★★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. Newswoman Torchy Blane shows her policeman boyfriend she can crack a murder case. (NR) 1 hr.Mon. 7:30 p.m.

(1933) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. A director creates and stages extravagant musical prologues for movie theaters. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.Sun. 3 a.m.

(1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.Sat. 11 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.Wed. 2:20 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jet Li. A teenage fan of Hong Kong cinema finds a Chinese relic and travels back in time to help legendary martial-artists free the Monkey King. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.Mon. Noon

(2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.Wed. 6 p.m.

(2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.Tues. 5:30 p.m.Tues. 8 p.m.

(2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan's whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 10:03 p.m.Tues. 2:04 a.m.Sat. 2 p.m.

(1938) ★★★ Claude Rains, Rosemary Lane. A music professor presides over his four daughters and their suitors, one of whom has a tragic bent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 6 a.m.

(2002) ★★ Heath Ledger, Wes Bentley. Accused of cowardice for resigning when assigned to a dangerous post, a former British soldier tries to help his old regiment fight rebels in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.Sun. 1:45 p.m.Mon. 5:30 a.m.Fri. 7:10 a.m.

(2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne'er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.Sat. 9 a.m.Sat. 3:30 p.m.

(2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Julianne Moore. A detective investigates a carjacking that resulted in the abduction of the young son of a troubled woman. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.Thur. 7 a.m.

(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.Sat. 12:30 p.m.Sat. 7 p.m.

(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.Sat. 5 p.m.Sat. 11:30 p.m.

(2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.Sat. 2 a.m.Sat. 10:30 p.m.

(2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.Wed. 1:03 p.m.Thur. 12:34 p.m.

(2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Wed. 9:35 a.m.Wed. 8 p.m.

(2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.Sun. 8:26 a.m.Wed. 1:56 p.m.

(2013) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer. Flashbacks reveal the last day in the life of Oscar Grant, a young man shot dead during an altercation with California police. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.Sat. 5:30 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Naomi Watts, Tim Roth. Two deranged young men take a vacationing family hostage and subject them to torture. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Thur. 2:05 a.m.

(2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.Sun. 11:30 a.m.

G

(2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.Sun. NoonMon. 9 a.m.

(1974) Luis Aguilar, Juan Gallardo. Hace 25 años, Juan Huitrón y Matías Carrasco murieron tras una pelea sangrienta en una riña de gallos y les dejaron un antecedente feroz a sus hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.

(2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor's high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.Sun. 11:35 a.m.

(1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough's Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India's independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins.Sat. 1:30 p.m.

(2007) ★★★ Michelle Morgan, Joshua Close. A group of film students runs into real zombies while filming a horror movie. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.Tues. 1:15 a.m.Tues. 8:45 a.m.

(2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother's death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.Sun. 1:40 a.m.

(2014) The Los Angeles-based Marat Daukayev School of Ballet gathers the resources, volunteers and cast to put on The Nutcracker. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sat. 6 p.m.

(1947) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Rex Harrison. A London widow falls in love with a sea captain's ghost haunting her cottage by the sea. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.Thur. 7 a.m.

(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people's minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.Mon. 4 a.m.

(2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.Sun. 5 p.m.

(2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Thur. 9 a.m.

(2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.Sat. 4:30 p.m.

(2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Sat. 1:20 p.m.

(2004) ★★ Emile Hirsch, Elisha Cuthbert. A high-school senior falls for a beautiful new neighbor, then learns she used to be a porn star. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.Sun. 2:10 a.m.

(2016) ★★ Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett. Despite her struggles with memory loss, a voyeuristic alcoholic tries to help police solve the mystery of a missing woman whose house she passes daily while taking the train. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Mon. 2:15 p.m.

(2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.Tues. 10:32 p.m.Wed. 8:07 a.m.

(1935) ★★ Al Jolson, Ruby Keeler. A boozing stage performer opens a nightclub with a dancer and gets mixed up with mobsters. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.Mon. 9:15 a.m.

(1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Tues. 9:15 a.m.Wed. Noon

(2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.Mon. 8 a.m.

(2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins.Fri. 1 p.m.Sat. 8 a.m.

(2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.Tues. 9 p.m.

(2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.Wed. 8:50 p.m.Thur. 4 p.m.

(2004) ★★ Helen Hunt, Scarlett Johansson. A 1930s society vamp leaves New York behind for Italy, where she worms her way into the lives of vacationing newlyweds. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.Wed. 4:35 a.m.

(2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle's vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.Sat. 2:30 p.m.

(1954) Pedro López Lagar, Lilia del Valle. Una historia de engaño y decepciones, en donde el amor se sobrepone a las desdichas y al final triunfa. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.Thur. 9 a.m.

(1935) Charles ``Chic'' Sale. Two pie vendors discuss merging their businesses, but one of them has an ulterior motive. (NR) 11 mins.Sat. 5:19 a.m.

(1968) ★★★ John Wayne, David Janssen. A cynical newsman follows a Green Beret colonel on missions to hold a hill and kidnap a Viet Cong general. (G) 2 hrs. 21 mins.Sat. 11 a.m.

(2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.Sun. 11 a.m.

(2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.

(2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs.Sun. 9 p.m.

(2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.Tues. 1 p.m.Wed. 3:15 a.m.

(2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.Tues. 10:45 a.m.Wed. 1 a.m.

(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.Fri. 1:56 p.m.Fri. 9 p.m.Sat. 11:35 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Behr. An American exchange student and her boyfriend encounter vengeful spirits that haunt a house in Tokyo. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.Tues. 2:15 p.m.Sat. 4:55 a.m.

(2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.Sat. NoonSat. 5:30 p.m.

(1986) ★★ Michael Keaton, Gedde Watanabe. American autoworkers have a hard time accepting new work ethics when a Japanese car manufacturer takes over. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.Wed. 7:04 p.m.Thur. 1:26 p.m.

H

(1961) ★★★ Gregory Peck, David Niven. Allied commandos try to knock out a Nazi fortress over the Aegean. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins.Sun. 2:15 p.m.

(1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sun. 2 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.Tues. 11 p.m.Wed. 7 p.m.

(2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.Thur. 9:20 a.m.

(2007) ★★ Gaspard Ulliel, Gong Li. The trauma of World War II and events that followed transform the young Hannibal Lecter into a dangerous, but brilliant, psychopath. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.Tues. 3:15 a.m.

(1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.Mon. 6 p.m.Mon. 10 p.m.Tues. 2:45 p.m.

(2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.Tues. 7:30 p.m.Wed. 3:30 p.m.

(2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort's power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.Sun. 3:08 p.m.Sat. 8 p.m.

(2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.Sun. 6:10 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort's return emerge as Harry's friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe's best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.Thur. 7:30 p.m.Fri. 2:29 p.m.

(2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins.Sun. 11:56 a.m.Mon. 1 a.m.Sat. 4:30 p.m.

(2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor's bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.Sun. 9 a.m.Fri. 5:58 p.m.Sat. 1:28 p.m.

(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry's past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.Wed. 7:30 p.m.Thur. 4:27 p.m.

(2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents' deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins.Mon. 7:30 p.m.Tues. 3:59 p.m.

(2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.Mon. 3:30 a.m.

(2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town's Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner's son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick's unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Tues. 2 a.m.

(2009) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Kyle Gallner. A woman turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.Tues. 2 p.m.Wed. 11 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Narrated by Rusty Schwimmer. Harry Belafonte, Connie Francis and Leonard Nimoy are among those featured in filmmaker Roberta Grossman's history of the song ``Hava Nagila,'' from its Russian origins to its prevalence in Jewish culture. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.Sat. 2:07 a.m.

(2017) Krystal Ellsworth, Amitash Pradhan. A high-spirited American hip-hop dancer travels to India with her family and becomes infatuated with a new dance style. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.Sat. 3 a.m.

(1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.Mon. 10:30 p.m.Tues. 6 p.m.Wed. 9 a.m.

(2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital's new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 7 p.m.Thur. 11 a.m.

(1947) ★★ Robert Cummings, Brian Donlevy. An angel descends to Earth to unite a soulless man with a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.Sat. 7 p.m.

(2016) Christian Kane, Marley Shelton. An 8-year-old runaway angel takes it upon herself to rekindle the love between a couple who are on the verge of a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. Noon

(2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic's untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 11 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine. With a Texas Ranger hot on their tail, an ex-convict and his brother plan a series of heists against the bank that's about to foreclose on their family ranch. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.Thur. 1:15 p.m.

(1936) ★★ Ross Alexander, Glenda Farrell. A movie hero becomes the target of a spiteful radio announcer who launches a relentless hate campaign against the star. (NR) 1 hr.Tues. 1:45 a.m.

(1941) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Claude Rains. Heavenly executive Mr. Jordan seeks another body for the soul of a boxer, dead 50 years too soon. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.Sat. 5 p.m.

(1959) Rafael Baledón, Abel Salazar. Tres hermanos dejan su pueblo y se dirigen a EE.UU. a reclamar un rancho que les dejó de herencia uno de sus tíos. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.Wed. 9 a.m.

(1934) ★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. A demoted editor becomes a successful lonely hearts columnist while working to expose political scandal. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.Mon. 3:30 p.m.

(2018) Ellie Bamber, Justin Chon. A couple confronts what it means to be young and love in the early 20th century. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. 8:40 a.m.

(2007) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens. During summer vacation, Troy gets a job at Sharpay's resort but doesn't realize she has an ulterior motive for hiring him. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.Sun. 11 a.m.

(2005) ★★★ Paula Devicq, David Sutcliffe. Two journalists write a Christmas column for rival newspapers in the same city. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. 2 p.m.

(2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.Sun. 8 a.m.

(2011) Jordan Bridges, Bonnie Somerville. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.Thur. 6 a.m.

(2012) Rachel Boston, Marilu Henner. Returning home for Christmas, a woman develops an unexpected attraction to her best friend from school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 4 p.m.

(2012) Ralph Macchio, Garrett Clayton. The owner of a failing dance studio pins his hopes for survival on winning an annual contest. Meanwhile, his estranged son takes an interest in a dance prodigy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 8 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Filmmaker Will Allen documents the time he spent with the Buddhafield, a Los Angeles spiritual group. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.Fri. 3 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.Thur. 6:45 a.m.

(1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.Tues. 7:15 p.m.Wed. 4:50 a.m.Wed. 12:18 p.m.

(2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 3 p.m.

(1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom's Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.Sun. 7:14 p.m.Mon. 9:10 a.m.Mon. 4:17 p.m.

(2015) Harpa Arnardóttir, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson. A middle-aged sociologist has to reveal a big secret when his son returns from vacation with a wife. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Thur. 1 a.m.

(1969) ★★★ Shirley Stoler, Tony Lo Bianco. After meeting through a lonely hearts club, Martha Beck and Ray Fernandez swindle and murder rich, lonely women. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.Tues. 12:15 p.m.

(1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.Wed. 11:30 a.m.

(2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sat. 2:10 p.m.Sat. 6:40 p.m.

(2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.Tues. 12:20 p.m.

(2006) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Derek Richardson. Backpackers find that their decision to stay at a Slovakian hostel is a gruesome mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.Sun. 1 a.m.

(2007) ★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. An accident-prone daredevil plans an outrageous stunt to raise money for lifesaving surgery for his abusive stepfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.Thur. 5:36 a.m.

(1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.Thur. 9:15 a.m.

(2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.Fri. 9:15 p.m.Sat. 8:10 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world's most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter's 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.Fri. 8 p.m.Sat. 6 p.m.

(1967) ★★★ James Garner, Jason Robards. Wyatt Earp deputizes Doc Holliday and forms a posse to hunt Ike Clanton and his gang. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sun. 10 a.m.

(2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.Tues. 11:55 p.m.

(2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.Sun. 6:35 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Wed. 5:30 p.m.

(2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.Wed. 7:05 a.m.

I

(2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Wed. 5:30 p.m.Thur. 2:30 p.m.

(2009) ★ Hayden Panettiere, Paul Rust. A nerdy high-school valedictorian proclaims his love for the hottest girl in his school who later goes to his house to give him the night of his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.Fri. 7:05 a.m.

(2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 8:30 a.m.

(1943) ★★★ James Ellison, Frances Dee. Nurse Betsey Connell is hired to care for Jessica, a woman who suffers from a bizarre condition. When she falls for Jessica's husband, Betsey is drawn into the dark world of voodoo while trying to cure her. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins.Tues. 11 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.Wed. 5:30 p.m.

(2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie's estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 3 p.m.

(1998) ★ Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jessica Biel. Absurd obstacles hinder a California college student's quest to get home by Christmas Eve to claim a Porsche and see his girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.Wed. NoonWed. 4:30 p.m.

(2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly's world is turned upside down when her niece's wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 6 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat's pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.Mon. 8:50 p.m.Tues. 6:40 p.m.

(2015) Rachel Boston, Brenda Strong. An aspiring chef finds romance during Christmastime while preparing for an ice-sculpting competition. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Fri. 4 a.m.

(2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan. Paul and celebrity chef Erasmus live an extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle. Their lives are soon turned upside down when the grandson they never knew existed crashes their fancy dinner party. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.Wed. 10 p.m.

(1989) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Emily Lloyd. Painful memories resurface for a Vietnam veteran when his niece probes the events surrounding her father's death. (R) 2 hrs.Sat. 8:30 a.m.

(2003) ★★ Meg Ryan, Mark Ruffalo. An English teacher has an affair with a detective, though she suspects him of murdering a woman. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.Thur. 4 a.m.

(2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. Los tripulantes del ballenero del siglo XIX, Nantucket, enfrentan una batalla terrible por sobrevivir después del ataque de un cachalote gigante en el Pacífico, quedando tres meses a la deriva. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.Sat. 2:30 p.m.Sat. 5:30 p.m.Sat. 8 p.m.Sat. 11 p.m.

(1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.

(2017) ★★★ Al Gore. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.Thur. 8:35 a.m.

(2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 9:15 p.m.Mon. 6:10 p.m.

(1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.Sun. 3:27 a.m.

(1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth's major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins.Sat. 10:58 p.m.

(1971) ★ Jorge Rivero, Mario Almada. Un indio quiere vengarse de un hombre que envenenó a varios miembros de su tribu. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Thur. 8 p.m.

(2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins.Sat. 2:45 p.m.Sat. 11:30 p.m.

(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.Mon. 5 p.m.Tues. 11:30 a.m.

(2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl's five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.Sat. 7:46 p.m.

(2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.Sun. 5:30 p.m.

(1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Andy Garcia. A Los Angeles policeman toys with the mind of a division investigator on his case. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.Tues. 12:30 p.m.

(2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind's time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.Mon. 4 p.m.Mon. 11 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.Wed. 9:25 a.m.

(2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Sun. 5:30 p.m.

(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.Mon. 11:54 p.m.

(2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school's bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs.Sun. 6 p.m.Fri. 8 p.m.Sat. 10 p.m.

J

(1969) ★★ Michael Caine, Noel Coward. A British crook robs gold ingots in Italy by having a computer expert cause a traffic jam. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins.Wed. 1:25 a.m.Fri. 11 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.Wed. 7:30 p.m.Thur. 5:30 p.m.

(2017) Angourie Rice, Hugo Weaving. A teenager attempts to solve a murder in a small Australian town in 1969. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.Tues. 8:30 a.m.

(2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.Wed. 11:01 p.m.Thur. 3:45 a.m.

(1979) ★★ Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters. A simpleton leaves his foster family, acquires a girlfriend and invents slip-proof eyeglasses. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Fri. 6:25 p.m.

(1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.

(1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.Sun. 5 a.m.

(2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sat. 9:55 a.m.Sat. 8 p.m.

(2013) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan. The rough-hewn boss of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member of his team from an abusive father. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.Tues. 11:05 a.m.

(2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 8:26 a.m.Sun. 3:38 p.m.Fri. 10:45 p.m.Sat. 6:38 a.m.

(1942) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Lana Turner. A racketeer lures a prosecutor's daughter into a setup. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.Mon. 1:30 p.m.

(2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 11 a.m.Tues. 1 p.m.Sat. 1 a.m.

(1953) ★★★ Ingrid Bergman, George Sanders. An English couple on the verge of divorce go to Naples and see a miracle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Thur. 11 a.m.

(2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. A working-class single mother builds a business dynasty while dealing with her dysfunctional parents and ex-husband. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.Mon. 7 a.m.

(2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 9 p.m.Thur. 1 p.m.

(1997) ★ Tobey Maguire, Amy Hathaway. Three excitement-craving friends get more than they bargained for when they steal a hit woman's automobile. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Thur. 5 a.m.

(1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.Sat. 11:30 p.m.

(2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.Sun. 6:24 a.m.

(1986) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Stephen Collins. A British spy abroad taps into a New York computer operator's bank terminal and asks her for help. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Thur. 7 p.m.Fri. Noon

(2013) Voices of Victoria Justice, David Spade. Animated. Transported to a magical land, a girl meets an emerging leader who must save the rain forest from an evil scientist. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins.Sat. 9:55 a.m.

(2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis. A genetically engineered soldier informs an ordinary woman of her destiny as the next recipient of an extraordinary inheritance that could alter the balance of the cosmos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Tues. 3:50 p.m.Fri. 4:15 p.m.

(1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.

(2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.Sun. 1:45 a.m.

K

(2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.Sat. 5:55 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins.Thur. 5:02 a.m.Thur. 9 p.m.

(2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Thur. 5 p.m.

(2015) Wyatt Nash, Katie Findlay. A woman reunites with an old flame while trying to save a beloved bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Fri. 5 a.m.

(2016) Wyatt Nash, Katie Findlay. Molly and Ryan fell in love during their freshmen year only to break up when Molly's controlling father meddled in their romance. Seven years later, they are reunited when they try to save the bookstore that changed their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Tues. 11 a.m.

(1936) George Formby, Florence Desmond. The heir to a fortune has to find gems hidden in one of six chairs. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.Fri. 8:15 p.m.

(1934) ★★ Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. Two magicians and an orphan heir spark a Southern family feud. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.Thur. 9:15 p.m.

(2016) Kelly Lynch, Sean Patrick Flanery. Ella searches for a rare book that is missing from her grandmother's collection and tries to understand why her family is fractured. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 7:45 a.m.

(2010) ★★ Casey Affleck, Kate Hudson. An encounter with an aggressive prostitute brings a Texas lawman's homicidal tendencies screaming to the surface. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.Thur. 2:30 a.m.

(2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman's perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sat. 11:30 a.m.

(1935) ★★★ Aline MacMahon, Basil Rathbone. An Englishwoman is drugged and blackmailed for being kind to a stranger in her home. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.Thur. 6:30 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.Mon. 2 a.m.Wed. 3:05 p.m.

(1954) ★★ Rex Harrison, Virginia Mayo. Sir Kenneth flirts with Lady Edith as Richard I and company face a sultan's army and go for the Grail. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.Thur. 2:45 p.m.

(1944) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Marlene Dietrich. Fate follows a beggar king, his daughter, a dancer, and the caliph and grand vizier of Baghdad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Fri. 12:30 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.Tues. 3:55 p.m.

(1937) ★★★ Marlene Dietrich, Robert Donat. A British spy released from Siberia helps a widowed countess flee during the Russian Revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.Fri. 10:30 a.m.

(2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.Tues. 2 a.m.Tues. Noon

L

(2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.Fri. 11 p.m.Sat. 5 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.Mon. 6 a.m.

(1986) ★★ David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly. Teenage Sarah journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother from a goblin king. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.Sat. 8:30 a.m.

(1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.Wed. 8:15 p.m.Thur. 2 a.m.Sat. 3:45 p.m.

(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora's box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.Sun. 3:12 a.m.

(2015) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Hogan. After finding a reindeer to replace the injured Prancer, Santa's stableman finds himself falling in love with the animal's owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 4 p.m.

(1960) ★★ Robert Stack, Dorothy Malone. Troubles aboard a captain's sinking liner include a man's wife trapped with her head above water. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.Sat. 11:45 a.m.

(2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.Mon. 4:35 p.m.

(2015) ★ Mark Duplass, Olivia Wilde. A medical researcher and his team develop a serum that brings the dead back to life, but things go horribly wrong after they use it on his newly deceased fiancee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins.Fri. 5:26 a.m.Fri. 12:39 p.m.

(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.Sat. 3:30 p.m.

(2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.Thur. 11:53 a.m.Thur. 7:17 p.m.

(2016) Jack Martin, Jamie Coffa. After Ben and his gang kill two policemen and they become wanted, Ben makes a desperate plan to flee the colony. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins.Wed. 1 p.m.Thur. 4:20 a.m.

(2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity's last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.Tues. 11:36 a.m.Tues. 11:50 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland. Traveling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer's and her cancer can catch up with them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sat. 1:20 p.m.

(1939) ★★ George Formby, Phyllis Calvert. An unwitting spy in Norway nearly fouls up a British intelligence operation. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.Fri. 6:45 p.m.

(2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company's new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge's festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.Fri. NoonSun. 4 a.m.

(2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.Mon. 1 a.m.Mon. 9:30 a.m.

(1971) ★★★ Zohra Lampert, Barton Heyman. An ex-mental patient lives with her husband in an old farmhouse, with the undead for neighbors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.Mon. Noon

(2018) Karissa Lee Staples, Drew Seeley. Megan moves across the country to rebuild her life. When she runs into one of her former colleagues, she is pleasantly surprised and the pair become close friends. When he wants more from her, he begins sabotaging everything in Megan's life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 2 p.m.

(2015) Amanda Detmer, Caleb Ruminer. A mother fights to protect her son from the romantic advances of an older, predatory woman who's obsessed with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. Noon

(1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Mon. 7:30 p.m.

(1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.Mon. 5 p.m.

(1932) ★★ Loretta Young, Eric Linden. Expectant mothers in a nurse's maternity ward include a nightclub singer and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins.Mon. 11 a.m.

(2009) ★★★ Shirley Henderson, Ciarán Hinds. Ten years after going through traumatic personal crises, three sisters still find it difficult to move on with their lives and find real happiness. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.Tues. 3:30 a.m.Sat. 1:10 a.m.

(1920) Roscoe ''Fatty'' Arbuckle, Winifred Greenwood. Silent. When an attorney who is running for mayor heads to a party where adults dress like children, he is mugged and his fur coat is stolen. Wandering around in rompers like an oversized toddler, he creates chaos in the town. (NR) 50 mins.Wed. 3 a.m.

(2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Mon. 1:34 a.m.Mon. 4 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sun. 4:25 p.m.

(1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.Sat. 9:30 a.m.

(1994) ★★ Rick Moranis, Ed O'Neill. A man leads a group of misfits into competition against his brother's successful youth football team. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.Sat. 10:10 a.m.

(1991) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Dianne Wiest. A single mother lets her boy-genius son move in with a rich woman who teaches the gifted. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.Tues. 2:55 p.m.Sat. 4 a.m.

(2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.

(2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.Sat. 2 p.m.

(1962) ★★★ John Wayne, Robert Mitchum. In 1944, the U.S. Army and Allied forces send a huge force to invade Normandy. With much effort and loss of life, the troops make it off the beach and travel deep into French territory. (G) 3 hrs.Sun. 5 p.m.

(2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.Fri. 8 p.m.Fri. 10:30 p.m.

(1974) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert. A warden forces an ex-football star to lead fellow inmates in a game against the guards. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.Fri. 3:20 p.m.

(2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Keke Palmer. Under her uncle's tutelage, young Jasmine Plummer becomes the quarterback of a Pop Warner football team and inspires hope in her poor Illinois town. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.Tues. 10:15 a.m.

(2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 20 mins.Mon. 9:05 p.m.Tues. 12:20 p.m.

(2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins.Mon. 6:03 p.m.Tues. 9:18 a.m.

(2005) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto. A relentless Interpol agent tracks an arms dealer trying to stay one step ahead of his business rivals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Mon. 10 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana. A mysterious operative joins forces with a group of elite commandos, as they hunt the man who organized a lethal betrayal against them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.Mon. 2:30 p.m.Sat. 10:05 p.m.

(2003) ★★★ Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson. In Tokyo to shoot a commercial, a middle-aged actor becomes attracted to a young woman whose husband is a celebrity photographer. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.Mon. 2:45 p.m.Tues. 5:10 a.m.Thur. 8 p.m.

(1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.Sat. 10:45 p.m.

(2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Sun. 1:40 p.m.Mon. 1 a.m.

(2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson's patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Mon. 5:35 p.m.

(2016) Marguerite Moreau, Mike Faiola. A widow's daughter writes to Santa Claus, asking for her mother to find love again. When a struggling writer receives the letter, he finds new inspiration and the beginnings of a romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 7 a.m.Wed. 3 p.m.

(2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 10:03 p.m.Fri. 2:04 a.m.

(2012) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. A woman falls for a consultant who helps her coordinate a Thanksgiving parade. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 3 a.m.

(2009) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Aniston. The possibility of a new romance leads a self-help guru to the realization that he has never truly confronted his wife's death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.Tues. 8:40 a.m.

(2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 2 a.m.Fri. 2 p.m.

(2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn't told his family or friends that he's gay, and he doesn't know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Wed. 8 p.m.Sat. 2:15 p.m.

(2006) ★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Tragedy tests the faith and love of a family of pioneers as they carve out a life on the frontier. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.Sat. 10 p.m.

(1965) ★★★ Robert Morse, Jonathan Winters. A deceased Hollywood personality's nephew incurs debts and headaches as he tries to make the funeral arrangements. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.Tues. 9:30 p.m.

(1986) ★★ George C. Scott, Eva Marie Saint. En los últimos días de su vida, el general Patton afronta problemas personales concernientes a la I Guerra Mundial. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins.Sun. 5 p.m.

(1947) ★★ George Sanders, Lucille Ball. An American dancer living in London helps Scotland Yard identify a murderer who preys on lonely women. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.Thur. 9 a.m.

M

(2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.Fri. 6:15 a.m.

(2005) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.Sat. 7 p.m.

(2001) ★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. An amateur boxer and a loose cannon journey from Los Angeles to Manhattan to perform a job for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.Fri. 1:45 p.m.

(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan's upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.Mon. 10 a.m.Tues. 2:16 p.m.Tues. 9:58 p.m.

(2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR)Fri. 5 p.m.

(2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family's Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie's life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 1 p.m.Fri. 7 a.m.

(1936) ★★ Herbert Marshall, Anne Shirley. A widower's ultramodern daughter tries to find him a wife. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.Mon. 3 a.m.

(2015) ★★ Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.Tues. 10:35 p.m.Wed. 3 p.m.

(1972) ★★ Peter O'Toole, Sophia Loren. Spanish novelist Cervantes tells of gaunt, aging and bemused Don Quixote, portly Sancho and buxom Dulcinea. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Sun. 10:15 p.m.

(2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.Wed. 12:45 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Narrated by Morgan Freeman. At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds in a fascinating mating ritual across frozen tundra. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins.Mon. 12:15 p.m.

(2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride's brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.

(2018) Erin Krakow, Niall Matter. Miranda Chester has happily relocated to the Northeast, where she has established her interior design business. She splits her time between Boston and Carlton Heath, a picturesque Vermont town where her fiancé, Ian McAndrick, lives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 7 p.m.Thur. 11 p.m.

(2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur who's employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.Fri. 9:30 a.m.

(2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.Tues. 5 p.m.

(2007) Voices of Carlos Román, Alberto Venegas. Animada. El clásico poema costumbrista de la literatura argentina, que muestra la vida y penurias del gaucho, un personaje que habita las pampas argentinas. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.Tues. Noon

(1955) ★★★★ Ernest Borgnine, Betsy Blair. A lonely, heavy-set Bronx butcher, who lives with his mother, finds his soul mate in a shy schoolteacher. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.Tues. 7:30 p.m.

(1933) ★★ Kay Francis, Lyle Talbot. A doctor faces personal and professional trials after becoming romantically involved with a fellow physician. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.Mon. 12:15 p.m.

(1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.Mon. 4:52 a.m.

(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.Mon. 1:35 p.m.Thur. 2:30 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke. Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis falls in love with a fishmonger while working for him as a live-in housekeeper. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.Mon. 7:11 a.m.Tues. 4:03 a.m.Thur. 3:03 a.m.

(1994) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. A lawman, a lady and a gambler head to a poker championship, where conning is the name of the game. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins.Mon. 6:30 a.m.

(2017) Zane Austin, Carrie Genzel. Max, a military service dog, is assigned to serve on the U.S. president's Secret Service detail. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.Sat. 6:40 a.m.

(2014) ★★ Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Las memorias de unos niños son borradas y deben unirse para escapar de un laberinto en el que están atrapados. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.Sun. 6 p.m.Sun. 8 p.m.

(2018) ★★ Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.Sun. 12:30 p.m.Fri. 1:35 p.m.

(1975) Lola Beltrán, Cornelio Reyna. El dueño de un restaurante ama y defiende de unos maleantes a una de sus meseras, quien fue abandonada por su esposo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.

(2000) ★ Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger. Nice-guy Charlie and aggressive Hank, the two personalities of a Rhode Island state trooper, fight over the same woman. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.Thur. 6 p.m.Fri. 3 a.m.

(2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.Sun. 1 a.m.

(1972) ★★ Charles Bronson, Jan-Michael Vincent. A master hit man teaches the trade to an eager young man who idolizes him. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.Thur. 10:15 a.m.Thur. 6:20 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.Wed. 5:30 p.m.Thur. 3:30 p.m.

(1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs.Fri. 10 a.m.

(2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister's wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.Sun. 6:05 a.m.

(2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur's eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins.Sun. 2:25 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Steve Guttenberg, Crystal Bernard. A man, his fiancee and her mother plan a wedding for Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Mon. 7 a.m.

(2000) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss. A barmaid and a friend help a man who has short-term-memory loss since his wife's rape and murder. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.Tues. 1:30 p.m.

(1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sat. NoonSat. 10 p.m.

(2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.Wed. 10:36 p.m.Thur. 2:30 p.m.Sat. 2 a.m.Sun. Noon

(1953) A schizophrenic seeks treatment. (NR) 19 mins.Sat. 2:30 a.m.

(2012) Shelley Long, George Wendt. A surprise awaits a single mother when she becomes engaged to the son of Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 4 p.m.

(2015) Jessica Lowndes, Christopher Russell. After landing her dream job, a woman must work with her ex-boyfriend to organize a wedding for a fashion magazine. (NR) 2 hrs.Wed. 4 a.m.

(1982) ★★★ Woody Allen, Mary Steenburgen. An inventor, his wife and two other couples spend an enchanted circa-1900 country weekend. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 5:35 a.m.

(1976) Cantinflas, Celia Castro. Un mecanógrafo es invitado por un ministro de gobierno a colaborar con él como archivista y pronto es ascendido. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.Fri. 6 p.m.Fri. 8 p.m.

(2017) Brooke D'Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago's renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn't willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.

(1985) ★★ Chuck Norris, Soon-Teck Oh. An imprisoned U.S. colonel fights the military overlord of a slave-labor opium operation in Vietnam. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.Wed. 12:55 p.m.

(2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. Noon

(2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Wed. 6 p.m.

(2018) Jane Seymour, Nia Peeples. Having no commitments and never being vulnerable, Veronica enjoys being a mistress. She comes to realize her best friend holds the key to her heart and is the only one capable of extracting her emotions. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 6 a.m.

(1999) ★ Claire Danes, Giovanni Ribisi. A police captain saves three young adults from jail, recruiting them to work under cover in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.Wed. 6:25 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver. A massive, ancient tree monster takes a 12-year-old boy on a journey of courage, faith and truth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.Sun. 11:35 a.m.

(2001) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger. A racist prison-guard has an intense affair with a black woman after her husband dies on death row. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Tues. 10 p.m.Sun. 2:35 a.m.

(2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski's fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University's elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.Sat. 6 p.m.

(1952) ★★ Whip Wilson, Rand Brooks. Two railroad surveyors square off against a woman who rules her town with an iron fist. (NR) 54 mins.Sat. 5:30 a.m.

(2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.Mon. 1 a.m.Fri. 1 a.m.

(2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Edward Norton. In 1965 New England, a peaceful island community descends into turmoil when two love-struck 12-year-olds run away together just before the approach of a violent storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.Thur. 9:45 p.m.

(1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.Tues. 10 a.m.Wed. 1 a.m.

(1964) ★★ Akira Takarada, Yuriko Hoshi. Mothra defends her offspring when Godzilla invades their Pacific island nursery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 6:30 a.m.

(1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins.Sat. 11:05 a.m.

(1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.Mon. 1 p.m.Mon. 7:40 p.m.Mon. 10:50 p.m.Thur. 8 p.m.Fri. 6 p.m.

(2017) When a man was 12-years-old, his father murdered his mother and buried her under the floorboards of their home in Mansfield, Ohio. Now, he returns to face the haunting effect that his mother's killing has had on his life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.Sat. 9 p.m.Sun. Noon

(1934) ★★ Charlie Ruggles, Una Merkel. An amateur sleuth rides an unsafe train with two telephone operators, one an heiress. (NR) 1 hr.Thur. 8 p.m.

(1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.Sun. 1 p.m.Sun. 11:30 p.m.

(2009) ★★ Jensen Ackles, Jaime King. Ten years after he accidentally caused the deaths of five miners, a man returns to the town of Harmony and faces a pickaxe-wielding killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.Thur. 3:15 a.m.

(1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Wed. 8:30 p.m.Thur. 12:15 p.m.

(2018) Peter Dinklage, Jamie Dornan. Over the course of one wild night in Los Angeles, a struggling journalist befriends Hervé Villechaize, one of the world's most famous dwarf actors. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.Tues. 2:25 a.m.Wed. 5:45 p.m.Sat. 4:05 p.m.

(1936) ★★★ William Powell, Carole Lombard. A Park Avenue socialite on a scavenger hunt finds a ``forgotten man'' and brings him home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.

(1931) ★★ Bebe Daniels, Ben Lyon. An aging bachelor and his married business partner fall for a divorced stage actress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Fri. 1:45 a.m.

N

(1942) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Brian Aherne. Two Ohio sisters move to Greenwich Village, where one writes and the other one meets men. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Mon. 4:15 a.m.

(1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his ``Police Squad'' pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins.Wed. 9:45 p.m.Thur. 2 a.m.

(1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of ``Police Squad'' blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.Wed. 7:35 p.m.Wed. 11:50 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.Mon. 6 p.m.

(1970) Enrique Álvarez Félix, Héctor Bonilla. Dos amigos se van de vacaciones a la playa con el deseo de compartir una misma amante pues creen que eso es madurez. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.Fri. Noon

(2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates' great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.

(1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins.Sun. 2 p.m.Sat. 6 p.m.

(2016) Live action/animated. Navajo students engage in a lively collaboration with mathematicians. Using concepts from Native culture and a unique student-centered approach, the project aims to spark interest in math and science and create greater educational opportunities. (NR) 59 mins.Sun. 2 p.m.

(1991) ★★ Scott Bakula, Héctor Elizondo. An over-30 ex-quarterback gets to play as a freshman on a wild-card team at a Texas college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.Thur. 6 p.m.Thur. 8 p.m.Fri. 3 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Mon. 2 p.m.

(2008) ★ Djimon Hounsou, Sean Faris. A rebellious teenager learns to fight from a veteran of mixed martial arts after joining an underground fight club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Wed. 4:30 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Mon. 2 p.m.Tues. 10:30 a.m.

(2009) ★ Donald Faison, Mike Epps. A courier lands in the middle of a drug deal gone awry when he accidentally delivers a box of cocaine to the wrong address. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.Tues. 6:04 a.m.

(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.Sat. 2:30 p.m.Sat. 9 p.m.

(1932) ★★ Phillips Holmes, Walter Huston. A judge frames a cabby's wife who has proof of his corruption. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. Noon

(1931) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Ben Lyon. A nurse asks a bootlegger for help after uncovering her employer's plot to kill her own children for their trust fund. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.Tues. 7:30 a.m.

(2013) Jeremy Irons, Mélanie Laurent. Swiss professor Raimund Gregorius abandons his life to embark on a thrilling adventure. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.Wed. Noon

(2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman's commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.Sun. 2 a.m.

(2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Mon. 5:30 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan's evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins.Sat. 6 p.m.Sat. 11 p.m.

(2002) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Milla Jovovich. Three thieves hold a policeman hostage, as they plot to steal $10 million from a bank. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.Mon. 9:20 a.m.

(1935) George Formby, Florence Desmond. George tries to win a prestigious motorcycle race. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.Fri. 9:45 p.m.

(2004) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Susan Sarandon. A couple, a diner chef, an editor, an orphaned hustler and a former priest find unexpected happiness on the holidays. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.Thur. Noon

(2016) ★ Voices of Rob Schneider, Heather Graham. Animated. A polar bear and three mischievous lemmings travel to New York to stop a shady developer from building luxury condos in the Arctic. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 11:55 p.m.Mon. 4 p.m.

(2016) Lori Loughlin, Bailee Madison. During Christmastime a handyman and an elf persuade a businesswoman to keep the inn that she inherited from her aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.Mon. 3 a.m.Fri. 11 a.m.

(2006) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench. A charismatic new colleague draws a veteran teacher, and they become close friends, then the older woman learns of the other's affair with a teenage student. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sat. 5:36 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world's computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.Thur. 8 p.m.Thur. 11 p.m.

(1959) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Peter Finch. The daughter of a Belgian surgeon enters a convent in hopes of serving God as a nursing nun in the Congo. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins.Tues. 2:15 p.m.

O

(1941) ★★ Lee Patrick, Regis Toomey. An apparent suicide by a rich woman leads her nurse and a policeman to an insurance scam. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.Tues. 4:15 a.m.

(2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.Fri. 4 p.m.Sat. 6 a.m.

(2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Fri. 6:30 p.m.Sat. 8:30 a.m.

(2000) ★★ John Dye, Kathy Ireland. The daughter of Santa Claus vows to transform a single father and his spoiled children to prove that the spirit of Christmas exists. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. 9 a.m.

(2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.Thur. 1:27 a.m.Thur. 8 p.m.

(2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Tues. 6 a.m.

(2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.Sat. 11:23 p.m.

(2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.Tues. 9 p.m.Wed. 2:30 a.m.

(2006) ★★ Voices of Martin Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher. Animated. Stranded in the wilderness, a mule deer and a domesticated bear try to make their way back to the safety of a town preserve before a hunter catches them. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.Thur. 3:21 p.m.

(2017) Joel Hogan, Megan Peta Hill. Three friends from California head to the rugged Australian coast for a cage-dive encounter with great white sharks. When a massive wave suddenly destroys their boat, they find themselves floating in the ocean with a swarm of hungry man-eaters. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins.Sat. 3:02 a.m.

(2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend's deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 5 p.m.Wed. 7 p.m.

(2018) In the early 1990s, three friends set out to hustle the Russian mob, the Cali cartel and the DEA for the score of a lifetime. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.Mon. 7:45 a.m.Sat. 9:30 a.m.Sun. 4:45 a.m.

(2017) Ben Kingsley, Hera Hilmar. A war criminal in hiding forms a relationship with his only connection to the outside world, his maid. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 4:41 a.m.Mon. 6:27 p.m.Thur. 8:42 a.m.Thur. 3:52 p.m.

(2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York's biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.Sun. 6 a.m.

(2008) ★★★ John Ratzenberger, Julie Warner. Complications arise when two widowed people and their children spend their first Christmas together. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.Tues. 3 a.m.Sat. 9 a.m.

(1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Mon. 10:05 a.m.Sat. 8 p.m.

(1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sat. 1 p.m.

(1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Wed. 4 p.m.

(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman's wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter's mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sun. 7 p.m.Fri. 10 a.m.Fri. 10 p.m.Sat. 5 p.m.

P

(2013) ★★ James Franco, Mila Kunis. Tres brujas no están convencidas de que el sombrío mago de un circo de Kansas es el gran mago que han estado esperando los habitantes de Oz. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Sun. 7 p.m.

(2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.Sat. 12:30 p.m.

(2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.Sun. 12:50 p.m.

(2012) Caity Lotz, Casper Van Dien. Disturbing visions and her sister's disappearance lead a woman to call a cop and a psychic to her childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.Thur. 3 p.m.

(2017) ★★★ Voice of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant. Live action/animated. One fine day, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt's 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before her big celebration. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.Thur. 4:15 p.m.Sat. 7:15 a.m.

(2006) Animada. En una pequeña aldea llamada Pietrelcina, en medio de las montañas de la Italia meridional, vive el joven Francisco. Después de servir como fraile por muchos años, Francisco se hace sacerdote y comienza su primera misión. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 9:30 a.m.

(1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.Mon. 4 p.m.

(1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Sun. 8 a.m.

(2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet's husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins.Tues. 4 a.m.

(1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Daniel London. A doctor, once a psychiatric patient, uses humor and unconventional methods in his practice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.Thur. 6:05 p.m.Fri. 5:10 a.m.

(1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man's brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.Wed. 2 p.m.Wed. 11:10 p.m.

(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.Mon. 4:15 p.m.Mon. 6:30 p.m.Tues. 2:30 p.m.Fri. 10 p.m.Sat. 10:30 a.m.Sat. 2 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon. In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Commissioner Ed Davis join survivors, first responders and other investigators in a race against time to find the suspects. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Sun. 11:30 a.m.Sun. 8 p.m.Tues. 10:30 p.m.

(2018) ★★ Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner. Luke ventures to Rome to visit Paul -- the apostle who's bound in chains and held captive in Nero's bleakest prison cell. Before Paul's execution, Luke resolves to write another book that details the birth of what will come to be known as the church. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.Mon. 11:39 a.m.Mon. 11:31 p.m.Thur. 1:32 a.m.Thur. 5:26 p.m.

(1949) Meche Barba, Abel Salazar. Una joven pobre quiere ser bailarina, conoce a un bailarín que le ofrece clases de baile gratis pero después la viola. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Mon. 9 a.m.

(1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.Fri. 1:50 p.m.

(2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain's plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sun. 8:30 a.m.

(2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.Mon. 10 p.m.

(2014) Ellen Hollman, Marion Ross. A woman concocts a Christmastime scheme to repair the damaged relationship between her daughter and granddaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 10 a.m.

(2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he's hired to find a gift for his friend's girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 7 p.m.

(2007) ★ Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut. Romance blooms when a little girl asks a department-store Santa to fulfill her divorced mother's fondest wish for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.Sun. 11:25 a.m.

(2018) Sunny Mabrey, Audrey Whitby. When a popular vlogger finds herself on the outs with her rebellious daughter, she soon attracts the attention of a dangerous teen fan who will do whatever it takes to make the vlogger her own mother. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.Sun. 6 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger. A young American in Paris works as a personal shopper for a celebrity. She seems to have the ability to communicate with spirits, like her recently deceased twin brother. Soon, she starts to receive ambiguous messages from an unknown source. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Tues. 10:30 a.m.Wed. 4:05 a.m.

(2017) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps. Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril are at the center of British fashion in 1950s London. His carefully tailored existence soon gets disrupted by Alma, a young and strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Fri. 3 a.m.

(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Wed. 7:15 a.m.

(1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Sat. 11 p.m.

(1945) ★★★ George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield. Corrupted by a lord, Oscar Wilde's London aristocrat stays young, but his portrait begins to age. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.Thur. 3:15 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Thur. 4 p.m.Fri. 12:30 p.m.Fri. 1:30 p.m.

(2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.Sun. 6:51 a.m.Wed. 3:50 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. While the Flying Dutchman ghost ship wreaks havoc on the Seven Seas, Will, Elizabeth and Barbossa unite to save Jack Sparrow from Davy Jones' locker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins.Mon. 11:15 a.m.

(2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins.Mon. 4:30 p.m.

(2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard's ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.Sun. 1 p.m.

(2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college's female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sun. 4:30 p.m.Sat. 7 p.m.Sat. 9:30 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.Mon. 9:45 p.m.

(2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Sun. 10:30 p.m.

(2014) Jimmy Santiago Baca transformed himself from a functionally illiterate convict to an award-winning poet, novelist and screenwriter. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.Tues. 11 p.m.

(2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins.Thur. 4 p.m.

(2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs.Sun. 8 a.m.

(1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs.Mon. 8 p.m.Tues. 3:30 p.m.

(1987) Hugo Stiglitz, Cruz Infante. El ``Escuadrón Escorpión'' se enfrenta a ``Septiembre Negro'' que intenta arrojar veneno a las aguas de México. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Fri. 8 p.m.

(1986) ★★ JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson. An American Indian helps a broke and homeless family, once again prey to a poltergeist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sat. 2:55 p.m.

(2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.Tues. 9 a.m.Wed. 7 a.m.

(1947) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Van Heflin. An oilman's bride sees her ex-boyfriend romance her stepdaughter, and it drives her mad. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.Tues. 9 a.m.

(2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 3:30 p.m.

(2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo'Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.Tues. 1:05 p.m.Sun. 4:30 a.m.

(1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.Wed. 10:25 p.m.

(1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.Mon. 4:10 a.m.Thur. 12:15 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.Mon. 12:10 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband's death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Wed. 5:25 p.m.

(1988) ★★ Sean Connery, Mark Harmon. An Army provost marshal clashes with a detective over a murder at the San Francisco military base. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.Mon. 12:20 p.m.Tues. 5:55 a.m.

(1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Wed. 10 p.m.

(1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.Sun. 11 a.m.

(2018) Filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn delves into the contemporary art world, where everything can be bought and sold. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.Tues. 4:15 a.m.Thur. 11:45 p.m.Fri. 4 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Joel Smallbone, David Koechner. A troubled widower tries to save two young Mexican sisters after he discovers them in the back of the truck that he's driving cross-country for a one-time payment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Tues. 7:35 a.m.

(1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.Thur. 10 a.m.

(2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 5 p.m.Sat. 1 p.m.

(2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.Sat. 9:28 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.Wed. 3:45 a.m.Sat. 9 p.m.Sun. 12:05 p.m.

(2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she's tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.Sun. 11:56 a.m.Sun. 10:57 p.m.Mon. 9:48 a.m.

(1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Q

(2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.Mon. 11:05 a.m.

(1982) ★★ Michael Moriarty, David Carradine. A fleeing gangland flunky finds the New York nest of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, the man-eating flying serpent. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Wed. 11:25 a.m.

(2015) Nicole Kidman, James Franco. Gertrude Bell's life as an explorer, cartographer, and archaeologist for the British Empire. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.Wed. 3:30 p.m.

(2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family's public reaction to Princess Diana's death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.Fri. 1:30 p.m.

R

(1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Tues. 6 p.m.

(2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Policías de otro mundo persiguen a espíritus monstruosos quienes intentan escapar del juicio final escondiéndose entre los vivos. Cuando descubren un plan que podría acabar con toda la vida, ellos deben trabajar para restaurar el equilibrio cósmico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sat. 1 p.m.

(1977) ★★ Voices of Duncan Watson, Greg Felton. Animated. A thrilling raft race highlights the ``Peanuts'' gang's summer camp fun. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins.Sat. 7 a.m.

(2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.Sat. 6:02 a.m.

(2013) Jordan Hinson, Victor Webster. After toxic moonshine turns alligators into gigantic, mutated monsters, two rival swamp families have to find a way to work together to save their kin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 4:01 a.m.

(1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins.Fri. 3:15 p.m.

(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.Sat. 8 p.m.

(1961) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Claudia McNeil. Proud members of a Chicago family argue over a $10,000 insurance windfall. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.Sun. 9:45 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. Misioneros convencen a Rambo para que los ayude a encontrar a sus amigos en una zona de guerra. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sun. 12:30 p.m.Sun. 6:30 p.m.

(1952) ★★★ Marlene Dietrich, Mel Ferrer. An outlaw brings a cowboy to a ranch hide-out run by a retired saloon singer. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.Fri. 2:30 p.m.

(2001) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Cleese. A hotel owner devises a contest where six Las Vegas gamblers frantically search for a bag containing $2 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sun. 3:25 a.m.

(2005) ★★★ Christine Baranski, Carly Pope. A fledgling food critic agrees to visit a struggling restaurant if its chef will date her meddling mother. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Mon. Noon

(1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Fri. 8:46 a.m.

(2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Thur. 2:05 a.m.Sat. 11 p.m.

(2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.Mon. 12:10 p.m.Thur. 10:30 p.m.

(2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Frank Moses y su equipo luchan contra asesinos, terroristas y oficiales gubernamentales hambrientos de poder para intentar recuperar un artefacto letal que podría cambiar el equilibrio del poder mundial. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.

(1994) ★★ Denis Leary, Judy Davis. Bickering spouses annoy the cat burglar who takes them hostage in their Connecticut home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Fri. 1:20 a.m.

(1934) ★★ Bebe Daniels, Lyle Talbot. Two surgeons pursue a woman who must decide upon an operation to preserve her husband's sanity. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.Tues. 3 a.m.

(2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.Mon. 3:40 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.Wed. 2:02 a.m.Wed. 9 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.Thur. 7:15 a.m.Fri. 4 a.m.

(2018) Tori Anderson. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 9 p.m.

(2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.Wed. 11:30 p.m.

(1998) ★★ David Gallagher, Martin Mull. Richie makes a wish and ends up in an alternate universe where his mean cousin Reggie is in charge and wants to cancel Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins.Sun. 10:10 a.m.

(2001) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Steve Zahn. From 1961-1986, a woman experiences life as a teenage mother, divorcee and aspiring writer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.Thur. 3:22 a.m.

(2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.Sat. 1:10 p.m.Sat. 9:35 p.m.

(1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.Sat. Noon

(1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Sun. 10:12 a.m.

(1990) ★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman and his female partner oppose the mayor and a drug magnate in Old Detroit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.Thur. 1:15 a.m.

(1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.Wed. 1:10 a.m.Wed. Noon

(2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle's ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 3 a.m.Thur. 7 a.m.Fri. 3 p.m.Sat. 5 p.m.

(2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.Thur. 11 p.m.

(2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 9 p.m.

(1997) ★★ Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow. Two pinheads try to impress former classmates with far-fetched success stories. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.Fri. 11:45 a.m.

(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. 8:08 a.m.Tues. 4:08 p.m.

(2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son's romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. NoonTues. 10 p.m.

(1989) Sasha Montenegro, Polo Ortin. Una mujer se hace pasar por una bailadora erótica para ayudar a unos huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Sat. 5 p.m.

(1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host's deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.Tues. 1:30 a.m.Tues. 10:45 a.m.

(1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sat. 10 a.m.Sun. 1:30 a.m.

(2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 10:25 a.m.

S

(1998) ★★★ Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray. A precocious teenager and a jaded tycoon become bitter romantic rivals for the affections of a widowed teacher. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Thur. 11:30 p.m.

(2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Fri. 11:40 a.m.Sat. Noon

(1941) ★★ Hugh Sinclair, Sally Gray. British sleuth Simon Templar and his sidekick trick spies in Switzerland. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.Sat. 7:08 a.m.

(2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Sun. 6:30 p.m.

(2014) Barry Watson, Melissa Sagemiller. A con man's dirty deeds earn him a court-ordered stint as a department store Santa, but his careless promise to a little boy prompts some soul-searching, and a desire to try to make the child's wish -- to reunite his estranged parents -- come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 8 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor's wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.Tues. 7:32 a.m.

(1946) ★★ George Sanders, Signe Hasso. A smooth-talking French thief wangles his way into an important position as prefect of police. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Thur. 5:15 a.m.

(1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro's jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami's drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins.Mon. 12:30 p.m.Tues. 3 a.m.

(1934) ★★ Marlene Dietrich, John Lodge. Grand Duke Peter's teenage German bride becomes Russia's Catherine the Great. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.Fri. 7 a.m.

(1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim's daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Thur. 9 p.m.Fri. 6:52 a.m.Fri. 3:04 p.m.

(2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.Fri. 3:27 a.m.Fri. 7:01 p.m.

(1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs.Fri. 4:58 p.m.

(2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.Fri. 5:15 a.m.

(1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.Fri. 8:05 a.m.

(2014) LeToya Luckett, Cleo Anthony. A man and a woman face tests in their new romance after the death of a parent and the return of an ex. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 8 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.Fri. 7 p.m.Fri. 9 p.m.

(2002) ★★★ James Spader, Maggie Gyllenhaal. After checking out of a mental institution, a woman works for an attorney who shares her enthusiasm for sadomasochism. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Wed. 3:30 a.m.

(2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he's the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 8 p.m.Sun. 11:08 p.m.Mon. 2:09 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Steve Carell, Keira Knightley. With an asteroid due to smash into Earth in 21 days, two misfits embark on a road trip to find one's high-school sweetheart before it's too late. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.Mon. 11:15 a.m.

(1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer's skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.

(2015) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Martinez. A rich cancer patient undergoes a radical procedure that transfers his consciousness into the body of a healthy young man, but when he delves into his new body's origin, he learns that some will kill to keep it secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.Tues. 2:55 a.m.

(2002) ★ Matthew Perry, Elizabeth Hurley. A woman tries to persuade a process server to help her turn the tables on her conniving husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.Fri. 11:30 p.m.

(1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs.Mon. 6:05 p.m.Tues. 3 p.m.

(1974) ★★★ Roy Scheider, Tony Lo Bianco. A New York police detective and his team learn their own informer is behind a loan-shark shakedown. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.Sat. 11 p.m.

(2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.Sat. 9 a.m.Sun. 1:48 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.Sat. 4 p.m.Sun. 1 a.m.

(2000) ★★★ Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley. A criminal reluctantly agrees to return to London from retirement in Spain to help former associates rob a heavily guarded bank. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.Wed. 9:30 p.m.

(1932) ★★★ Marlene Dietrich, Clive Brook. A notorious woman rides a train through a dangerous situation with a British captain she loved. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.Fri. 5:30 a.m.

(2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 2 p.m.

(2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.Wed. 3:30 p.m.Thur. 11:15 a.m.

(1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins.Thur. 8 p.m.Fri. 12:30 p.m.

(2009) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The resourceful detective and his astute partner, Dr. Watson, meet a powerful criminal, a devotee of black magic who arises from his grave. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.Mon. 4:20 p.m.

(2018) M.C. Gainey, R. Keith Harris. Hard-working underdogs must participate in -- and win -- a big dirt car race to defeat their dastardly nemesis and save their beloved auto shop. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.Tues. 6:55 a.m.

(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.Tues. 5 p.m.Sat. 7 p.m.Sat. 10 p.m.

(2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.Thur. 10:15 a.m.Thur. 10:54 p.m.

(2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.Sat. 4:30 p.m.

(1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Fri. 6:25 p.m.

(1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.Mon. 10:30 p.m.Tues. 6:30 p.m.

(1965) ★★★ Claudio Brook, Silvia Pinal. Simon stands on top of a stone column in the middle of the desert and prays for six years, six weeks and six days. Despite his ceaseless penance he remains plagued by unrest, uncertainty and the devil herself. (NR) 45 mins.Mon. 2:15 a.m.

(2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Sun. 1:31 p.m.

(2004) ★★★ Crystal Bernard, Steve Guttenberg. Santa's heir woos a widowed advertising executive who wants to use him in the biggest ad campaign of her career. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Mon. 5 a.m.

(1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent's chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.Tues. 7 a.m.

(1973) ★★★ Margot Kidder, Jennifer Salt. A newswoman and a private eye probe a murder confused by separated Siamese twins. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Fri. 11:15 p.m.

(2016) ★★ Jackie Chan, Johnny Knoxville. A detective from Hong Kong teams up with an American gambler to battle a Chinese criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.Sun. 10:30 a.m.Mon. 3:05 a.m.

(2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.Thur. 9:15 a.m.

(2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city's Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. Noon

(2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother's death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 3:10 a.m.

(1936) ★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. Reporter Torchy Blane nabs a Boston mobster for her policeman boyfriend. (NR) 57 mins.Mon. 5 p.m.

(2007) ★★★ Kate Beckinsale, Sam Rockwell. A teen experiences first love while a waitress on whom he once had a crush carries on an affair with her best friend's husband. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.Thur. 7:30 a.m.

(2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.Mon. 6 p.m.

(1966) ★ Giacomo Rossi-Stuart, Ombretta Colli. Himalayan explorers in search of the elusive Yeti learn of an extraterrestrial plot to alter the world's climate. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins.Wed. 11:30 a.m.

(2013) Alicia Witt, Donald Faison. After a blow to the head, a cynical TV executive wakes up in a seemingly perfect town, married to her former sweetheart and raising two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 10 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman's protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Wed. 2:30 p.m.Thur. 11:30 a.m.

(2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to ``The Snowman Killer,'' an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Tues. 12:25 p.m.

(2010) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield. Six years after creating Facebook in his dorm room, Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire, but his great success leads to personal and legal complications. (PG-13) 2 hrs.Wed. 4:50 a.m.Wed. 5:23 p.m.

(1993) ★ Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino. A college freshman comes home to her family's South Dakota farm, with her goofy California boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.Tues. 1:20 a.m.

(2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.Sat. 11:03 a.m.

(2018) Haley Webb, Haley Pullos. When Aya bumps into Taryn and learns she has been dumped by the very guy she just moved to Los Angeles to be with, Aya welcomes her into her home. But Taryn will do anything, even kill, to create the family bond she desperately wants. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.

(2008) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Bernie Mac. Old animosities re-emerge when two estranged singers travel cross-country to perform in a tribute concert for their late band leader. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sat. 1:30 p.m.

(2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.Thur. 9 p.m.Fri. 3 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers. Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins.Sun. 5:57 p.m.

(2000) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones. Four aging astronauts who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.Mon. 8:55 a.m.

(1945) ★★★ Paul Henreid, Maureen O'Hara. Dutch pirates of Tortuga save the Mexican viceroy's daughter from marriage to the governor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sat. 3 a.m.

(1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.Wed. 3:20 a.m.

(2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.Fri. 11 p.m.Sat. 1:30 a.m.

(2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.Sun. 2:52 p.m.Wed. 9:56 a.m.Wed. 9 p.m.

(2015) Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin. A young lawyer finds romance with a spirit that takes the form of a human 12 days before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 2 p.m.

(2002) ★★ Voices of Matt Damon, James Cromwell. Animada. Un caballo salvaje viaja a través de la frontera americana, hace amistad con un indio lakota y encuentra el amor con una yegua. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins.Sat. 7 p.m.

(1984) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah. A produce supplier finds love in New York with the mermaid he met as a boy on Cape Cod. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.Fri. Noon

(2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.Thur. 9 p.m.

(2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune's stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins.Sun. NoonSun. 8 p.m.

(2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Fri. 1:50 p.m.Sat. 5 a.m.

(2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A boy tries to rescue his sister inside a virtual-reality game created by a madman out to enslave children. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.Sun. 5:20 a.m.

(2015) Kelcie Stranahan, Amy Pietz. A rape victim races against time to learn the identity of a mysterious killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 10 a.m.

(1990) ★★ Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro. A widow and a bakery worker find escape from the demands of their everyday lives when romance blossoms between them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.Fri. 4:50 a.m.

(2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.Sun. 3:45 p.m.Mon. 5 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Sun. 6:05 a.m.Sun. 5:55 p.m.

(1994) ★★ Patrick Stewart, William Shatner. Capt. Kirk and Capt. Picard team up to thwart mad Dr. Soran's quest for the Nexus of joy. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.Sun. 5:13 p.m.Mon. 12:57 p.m.

(1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.Sun. 5:26 a.m.

(1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins.Sat. 11:30 p.m.

(2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman's mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Tues. 5:55 a.m.

(2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Wed. Noon

(1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend's children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Mon. 1:29 p.m.

(2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Fri. 1:30 a.m.Fri. 10:42 a.m.

(2015) ★★★ O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.Sat. 7 p.m.Sat. 10 p.m.

(1946) ★★ Hedy Lamarr, George Sanders. Using men for their money is what a scheming woman does in the lumber boom of 1840s Bangor, Maine. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sat. 9:46 p.m.

(1951) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh. Tennessee Williams' Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister, Stella, and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Tues. 5 p.m.

(2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Sun. 8:10 a.m.

(2016) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart. After landing US Airways Flight 1549 in New York's Hudson River, Capt. Chesley ``Sully'' Sullenberger faces an investigation that threatens to destroy his career and reputation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Sun. 7 p.m.Mon. 9 p.m.Fri. 8 p.m.Sat. 6 p.m.

(2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.Thur. 12:15 p.m.

(2006) ★★★ Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth. While Lex Luthor plots against him, the Man of Steel tries to reconnect with Lois Lane and find his place in a world that learned to survive in his absence. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins.Mon. 10:30 a.m.

(1946) Narrated by Pete Smith, Dave O'Brien. Various home remedies are used to treat illnesses. (NR) 11 mins.Sat. 5:08 a.m.

(2016) Oliver Park, Natalie Matins. When a zombie outbreak strikes London, some American friends must escape the chaos and destruction as they fight for their survival and try to make it out of the city alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.Wed. 4:04 a.m.

(2016) Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand. After magically swapping bodies, a high school gymnast and hockey player must figure out how to return back to their normal lives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 7 p.m.

(2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 6 p.m.

T

(2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 10 p.m.

(2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.Mon. 11 p.m.Tues. 2:30 p.m.

(1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.Sat. 2:20 a.m.Sat. 3:14 p.m.

(2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband's infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.Sat. 1:30 p.m.

(2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 6 p.m.

(2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical ``Wet Side Story'' get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.Sat. 7:45 p.m.

(2014) Gary Daniels, Kane Kosugi. A criminal organization kidnaps a young man with amnesia and turns him into a ruthless assassin. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.Thur. 1:30 p.m.

(1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can't date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.Tues. Noon

(1983) ★★ Charles Bronson, Andrew Stevens. An outraged police detective and his rookie partner skirt the law to catch a killer of women. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.Thur. 4:35 p.m.

(1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins.Fri. 8 p.m.Sat. 3:30 p.m.

(2001) ★ James Van Der Beek, Dylan McDermott. Young men band together to stop a ruthless bandit from engineering raids on cattle ranchers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 4 p.m.Tues. 2:30 p.m.

(2013) Emily Rose, Justin Bruening. After inheriting a house, a lawyer finds herself in a legal battle with a historian who tells her it was the site of the first Thanksgiving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 11 a.m.

(2018) Ex-convict Walter Manigan starts an after-school boxing program to steer teens in a positive direction in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 11:30 a.m.Mon. 7:30 p.m.Fri. 9 p.m.Sat. 7 a.m.

(2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book's insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.Sun. 4:55 p.m.

(1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king's weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss's debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sun. 4 a.m.

(2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins.Sun. 1:55 p.m.Thur. 8 p.m.

(2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.Sat. 11 a.m.Sun. 1 a.m.

(2014) ★★ Christian Friedel, Katharina Schüttler. On Nov. 8, 1939, Georg Elser attempts to assassinate Adolf Hitler as the dictator gives a speech in Munich. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.Mon. 2:57 a.m.Mon. 10:55 a.m.

(2017) The lives of three people living through the M23 rebellion in the Democratic Republic of Congo are profiled. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.Wed. 7:26 p.m.Thur. 7:07 a.m.

(2008) ★★ Jared Padalecki, Marcia Gay Harden. Inspired by his mentor, a young artist paints a mural of his hometown. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.Wed. 7 a.m.

(2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 8:25 p.m.

(1949) ★★★ Michael O'Shea, Virginia Grey. An escaped killer kidnaps a policeman, a nightclub singer and a district attorney. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins.Sun. 7 a.m.

(2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Amber Heard. A dying Secret Service agent who wants to reconnect with his estranged daughter is offered a potentially lifesaving drug in exchange for completing one final mission. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.Mon. 6:30 p.m.

(1987) ★★★ Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal. Two writers mistake tit-for-tat murders: one's ex-wife for the other's beastly mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.Tues. NoonWed. 5:15 a.m.

(2001) ★ Tom Sizemore, Dennis Hopper. Un policía renegado forma equipo con un experto en explosivos para poder detener a un terrorista demente en Los Ángeles. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sat. 6 p.m.Sat. 9 p.m.

(1979) Jorge Rivero, Fabián Aranza. La madre de un niño abandona a la familia, y el padre se lo lleva a vivir fuera del pueblo; al tiempo adopta a un puma. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Wed. 8 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins.Sat. 4:32 a.m.

(1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter's white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins.Thur. 11:35 a.m.

(2009) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana. The unusual genetic makeup of a librarian causes him to travel back and forth through time, so that he and his beloved are always out of sync. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.Sat. 10:35 a.m.

(2011) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kathy Burke. Called back from retirement, veteran British spy George Smiley must ferret out a mole in MI6, who has been feeding vital information to the Soviets. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.Sat. 7:15 a.m.

(2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 6 a.m.

(2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world's first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.Wed. 7:40 a.m.

(1939) ★★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. A female newspaper reporter becomes involved in an extortion case that involves missing jade tablets and murder. (NR) 1 hr.Mon. 10 p.m.

(1938) ★★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. Reporter Torchy Blane exposes a counterfeiting gang operating at a racetrack. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.Mon. 11:15 p.m.

(1939) ★★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. Frustrated by the rampant corruption in local political circles, a star newspaper reporter decides to run for office. (NR) 58 mins.Tues. 12:30 p.m.

(2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Sun. 3 p.m.

(1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero's arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins.Fri. 9 p.m.Sat. 2:50 p.m.

(2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.Sat. 6:55 p.m.

(1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins.Sat. 4:50 p.m.

(2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge's anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker's wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.Sun. NoonTues. 5:30 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins.Sun. 1:10 p.m.

(2018) At a time when transgender people are banned from serving in the U.S. military, four of the thousands of transgender troops risking discharge fight to attain the freedom they so fiercely protect. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.Thur. 6 a.m.Thur. 8 p.m.Fri. 12:45 p.m.

(2016) Gabriel Luna, Johnny Simmons. For three U.S. Border Patrol agents, the contents of one car reveal an insidious plot within their own ranks; the next 24 hours may cost them their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.Thur. 7:05 a.m.

(2015) ★★ Ed Skrein, Ray Stevenson. Former special-operations mercenary Frank Martin utilizes his covert skills when a femme fatale uses him as a pawn in her vengeful scheme against the human trafficker who victimized her years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.Sun. 11:04 p.m.

(2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.Mon. 11 p.m.

(2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.Fri. 8:55 a.m.

(1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Mon. 8:10 a.m.

(1974) ★★ Tom Laughlin, Delores Taylor. A half-Indian foot-fighting Vietnam veteran defends his girlfriend's school against the Establishment. (PG) 2 hrs. 55 mins.Wed. 9:30 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Maika Monroe. When the situation at her idyllic Palos Verdes home turns volatile, young Medina attempts to surf her way to happiness. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Wed. 12:15 p.m.Thur. 4:15 a.m.

(1939) ★★ George Formby, Googie Withers. A newspaper printer turns amateur sleuth to catch the counterfeiters who cheated him out of his racetrack winnings. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.Fri. 5 p.m.

(2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father's killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.Tues. 9:30 p.m.Wed. 1:30 p.m.

(1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.Thur. 2:10 a.m.

(2017) Erica Peeples, Vivica A. Fox. A tale of love, sex and drugs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.Mon. 4 p.m.

(2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.Mon. 2:34 a.m.

(2003) ★★★ Interviews, home movies and photographs illustrate the life of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.Sat. 1:25 a.m.

(2013) ★★ Voices of Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti. Animated. A snail gets the chance to escape his slow-paced life and race in the Indianapolis 500 when a freak accident gives him the power of superspeed. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.Fri. 5 p.m.Sat. Noon

(2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O'Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 2 p.m.

(2009) Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins. A public-relations executive uses her media savvy to stir excitement in a small Montana town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 8 p.m.Fri. 12:01 p.m.Sat. 6 p.m.

(2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.Sun. 10 p.m.Wed. 11:05 a.m.Sat. 5:15 p.m.

(2011) Elisa Donovan, Gabrielle Carteris. A woman makes 12 wishes, and when the things she wished for start coming true, she discovers the consequences are not always easy to deal with. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. Noon

(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Sun. 10:30 a.m.Sat. 2 p.m.

(1933) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Bette Davis. The warden lets a convict out on the honor system to visit his injured girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.Sat. 9 a.m.

(2001) ★★ Kathy Ireland, John Dye. When a widower proposes to Santa's daughter, his children try to discover the truth about her past. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.Wed. 1 a.m.

(1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Sun. NoonSun. 6 p.m.Sat. 3 p.m.Sat. 8:30 p.m.

(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.Wed. 1:30 a.m.Fri. 9 p.m.Sat. 2:55 p.m.

(1984) ★★★ Roy Scheider, John Lithgow. The man behind the 2001 space odyssey joins a U.S./Soviet mission nine years later to find out what went wrong. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.Sun. 1 a.m.

(2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins.Thur. 10:46 a.m.Thur. 12:23 p.m.Thur. 6:20 p.m.

(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.Wed. 11:30 p.m.

U

(2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one's ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.Sun. 2:55 p.m.

(1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.Fri. 9:35 p.m.Sat. 2 p.m.

(2003) ★★★ Diane Lane, Sandra Oh. Devastated by her philandering husband, a successful woman moves to Italy, buys a villa and befriends a married man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.Sat. 11:20 a.m.

(2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.Tues. 10:20 a.m.

(2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Wed. 8:22 a.m.

(2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Tues. 1:22 a.m.

(2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.Fri. 11:48 p.m.Sat. 11:45 a.m.

(1999) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Michael Jai White. Former soldier Luc Deveraux, now a government adviser, must help stop new soldiers being controlled by a supercomputer gone haywire. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.Fri. 6:02 a.m.

(2008) Voices of Jon Cryer, Brad Garrett. Animada. Tres cerditos crían a un joven lobo quien cuestiona su identidad cuando se convierte en un adolescente. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins.Sat. 10:30 p.m.Sun. 1:30 a.m.

(1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.Tues. 10:30 p.m.

(1998) ★★ Jared Leto, Alicia Witt. A lunatic embarks upon a campus murder spree as collegians ponder mythical killers and their crimes. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.Mon. 6:15 p.m.

(2000) ★ Jennifer Morrison, Matthew Davis. A film student working on her thesis discovers a killer murdering her crew in the same ways as events in her movie. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.Tues. 1:40 a.m.

V

(1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.Tues. 3:30 p.m.Wed. 2 a.m.

(2010) ★ Matt Lanter, Jenn Proske. In a spoof of ``Twilight'' and other films, a pale vampire and a muscular werewolf try to win the heart of a beautiful teen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins.Mon. 5:05 a.m.Thur. 7:05 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.Thur. NoonFri. 1:30 a.m.

(2008) Joanna Garcia, Luke Perry. A scheming wedding planner disapproves of her mother's upcoming marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.Mon. 8 a.m.

(2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.Sat. Noon

(2017) Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. Rival toy shop owners reluctantly join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Thur. 6 p.m.

(2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sun. 9 p.m.Mon. 5 p.m.Fri. 11 p.m.Sat. 7 p.m.

(2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.Sun. 5:10 a.m.

(2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.Thur. 6 a.m.

(1940) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Brian Aherne. Two British sisters work as nurses through tragedy, romance and an epidemic. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.Tues. 5:30 a.m.

(1928) ★★ Donald Crisp, Pauline Starke. A story loosely based on the novel ``Leif the Lucky,'' which tells of Viking activity west of Greenland. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Wed. 7:45 a.m.

W

(1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.Sun. 8:45 a.m.Fri. 11:45 a.m.

(2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris. A womanizing waiter, his former girlfriend and his housemate ponder their lives while working at a chain restaurant. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Fri. 8 p.m.

(2016) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Garner. Howard Wakefield, a New York City lawyer, hides out in the attic of his home for weeks. When a former boyfriend re-enters his wife's life, he realizes that he may not be able to return to the life he has abandoned. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.Sun. 2:30 p.m.Sun. 8:30 p.m.Thur. 8:30 p.m.Thur. 11:45 p.m.

(2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.Mon. 10 p.m.

(2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins.Sat. 9:54 a.m.

(2011) ★★★ Emily Watson, David Thewlis. After being forcibly parted from its beloved owner, a remarkable horse changes and inspires the lives of all it meets as it moves through the battlefields of World War I. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.Tues. 5:50 a.m.

(1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.Sat. 8:35 a.m.

(1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, ``Global Thermonuclear War.'' (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.Tues. 9 a.m.

(2001) ★ Dr. Dre, Snoop ``Doggy'' Dogg. Two roommates who work at a car wash must save their kidnapped boss in order to keep their jobs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.Fri. 6 p.m.

(2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Thur. 6:30 p.m.Thur. 10 p.m.Sat. 5:30 p.m.Sat. 10:30 p.m.

(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Sun. 3:05 p.m.Sun. 7:55 p.m.Fri. 8 p.m.Sat. 2 p.m.

(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Fri. 6:30 p.m.Fri. 11:15 p.m.

(1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.Sun. 11 p.m.Mon. 2 p.m.

(2017) ★ Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Heather Graham. As a major storm approaches the outskirts of Atlantic City, a newly sober police detective goes to extreme measures to make sure that his estranged family does not fall victim to the vengeance of a local crime lord. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.Tues. 3:11 a.m.

(1933) ★★ Ann Harding, Robert Montgomery. The wife of a publisher meets his girlfriend, who does not know he's married. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.Mon. 7:45 a.m.

(2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.Wed. 3 p.m.Thur. 9:30 a.m.

(1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.Sun. 11 a.m.Mon. 1:30 a.m.

(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother's world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.Fri. 9:45 a.m.

(2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.Mon. 9:05 p.m.Tues. 6 p.m.

(1950) ★★ Glenn Ford, Alida Valli. An American scales an Alpine peak with an Italian girl and climbers from other countries. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.Wed. 1:15 p.m.

(2014) ★★★ Filmmaker Joe Berlinger examines the story of South Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger, including his sensational trial. Key players on every side reveal Bulger's influence on crime and law enforcement. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.Wed. Noon

(2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.Mon. 7:40 a.m.

(2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter's wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.Mon. 11:25 p.m.Fri. 11:55 a.m.

(1952) ★★ Stewart Granger, Wendell Corey. A trapper wanted for murder saves the life of a Mountie who has tracked him down. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.Wed. 4:15 a.m.

(2013) Chyler Leigh, Paul Campbell. Two department store employees with secrets vie for the coveted window dressing job for the height of the Christmas shopping season. As the competition heats up, the two realize they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 4 a.m.

(2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.Tues. 4:35 p.m.

(2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Sat. 8 a.m.

(2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Fri. 6 p.m.

(2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O'Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie's credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Sat. 10 a.m.

(2015) Jill Scott, Eve. After attending a lavish wedding, three best friends each vow to get married within a year. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Tues. 10 a.m.

(1946) ★★ Claudette Colbert, John Wayne. Two Marines meet a woman writer on a train to Hollywood. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.Mon. 6 a.m.

(2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins.Tues. 8 p.m.Wed. Noon

(2016) ★★ Michael Shannon, Carla Gugino. A talented high school basketball player's dreams of playing college ball are jeopardized by his hard-drinking father's compulsive gambling. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.Sun. 7:15 a.m.

(1944) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett. A sober professor meets a model and gets mixed up in murder when his family goes away. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.Sat. 9 p.m.

(1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.Sat. 11 a.m.

(1999) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.Sun. 10:15 p.m.Mon. 2:45 a.m.

(2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.Sun. 3 p.m.

(2013) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.Sun. 1:30 p.m.Wed. 5:45 p.m.Thur. 1:30 p.m.

(2012) Brittany Snow, Jeffrey Combs. Iris and seven other desperate people become trapped in Shepard's mansion. Shepard forces them to play a sadistic game for a large sum of money -- but the dilemmas become increasingly deadly. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.Sat. 10:30 p.m.Sun. 1:35 a.m.

(2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Mon. 8 p.m.Tues. 12:01 p.m.

(2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.Mon. 9 a.m.Mon. 6:15 p.m.Sat. 9:25 p.m.

X

(1939) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. Emily Brontë's gothic heroine Cathy loves stableboy Heathcliff but marries squire Edgar. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.Wed. 3 p.m.

Y

(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.Wed. 2:03 p.m.Wed. 10:34 p.m.Thur. 8:59 a.m.

(1981) Claudia Islas, Lucila Mariscal. Dos maridos sinvergüenzas aprovechan un viaje de sus esposas para irse de parranda y vivir intensas aventuras. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.Thur. Noon

(2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.Tues. 10:30 p.m.

(2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.Mon. 10 p.m.Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Z

(2008) ★★ Adam Sandler, John Turturro. A much-feared Israeli commando fakes his own death and moves to New York, where he fulfills his dream of becoming a successful hairstylist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.Sat. 11:05 p.m.

(2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.Sun. 5 p.m.Thur. 5 p.m.Thur. 9 p.m.

(2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.Tues. 5:43 p.m.Wed. 6:35 a.m.