The tricks behind the treats: Homemade Halloween candy recipes

More adorable than spooky, these treats are nothing more than homemade marshmallows, using just a handful of ingredients. Although the recipe does require the use of a candy thermometer, probably the hardest part is piping the ghost shapes just right. It may take a few tries, but even the mistakes will be delicious. If piping is not your thing, spread freshly-made marshmallow on a baking sheet, then cut out scary shapes after it sets. Unlike store-bought Peeps, your homemade marshmallows won’t be overly sweet, and they’ll stay soft and delicate for several days when kept in an airtight container.