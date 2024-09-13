Where to find the most irresistible mooncakes in L.A. this season

Growing up, there was one fall holiday that I always looked forward to — and it wasn’t Halloween. Rather, it was the Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese calendar. During this special time of year, local Chinese grocery stores would stock their shelves with mooncakes, and my sister and I would eagerly indulge in these irresistibly rich treats, carefully slicing each pastry into wedges to share.

Traditionally round to mirror the shape of the moon, mooncakes are typically made with a sweet, thin pastry wrapped around lotus seed or red bean paste, often with a whole salted egg yolk in the center that’s also meant to symbolize the full moon. In Chinese culture, roundness represents unity and harmony, making the full moon a perfect symbol of reunion. The Mid-Autumn Festival isn’t just about enjoying mooncakes — it’s a time to gather with family, savor a delicious meal and wish for luck and prosperity.

The festival’s traditions date back thousands of years, when it’s believed that ancient Chinese emperors hosted feasts to honor deities and express their gratitude for the year’s harvest. Over time, these customs evolved to include giving thanks to the moon, praying for longevity and fortune and coming together with loved ones. Mooncakes are a central part of any Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, with people often sharing the decadent treats with family or gifting boxes to relatives and friends as a gesture of goodwill.

Whether you prefer the classic Cantonese style with its glossy, golden-brown crust, or the crisp, flaky layers of the Taiwanese variety, it’s easier than ever to find mooncakes that cater to every taste. Even better, flavors have expanded beyond the classic lotus seed or red bean paste filling to include chocolate, matcha, black sesame and even durian.

This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17, presenting the perfect opportunity to explore and savor these diverse and delicious treats. Here are 11 of the best places in Los Angeles to get mooncakes, including a vegan bakery in Chinatown and THC-infused varieties that you can order via Instagram.

