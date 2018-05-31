Culinary SOS: 'Heirloom tomato' <i>bagna cauda</i>, <i>lap cheong</i>, crème fraîche, <i>fines herbes</i>

Marlo Van Oorschot and her husband couldn’t stop thinking about the heirloom tomato and bagna cauda dish they had at Here’s Looking at You in Koreatown. The dish — wedges of ripe tomatoes placed over a layer of flavored crème fraîche and topped with bagna cauda (a warm Italian sauce made from olive oil, garlic, butter and anchovies) crispy bits of lap cheong (a Chinese sausage) and fresh chopped herbs — is a dramatic array of colors and flavors. “We grow our own tomatoes and would love to know how to source and prepare the ingredients that made the tomatoes shine,” she writes.