Chef That! Recipes and tips from your favorite chefs

Chefs drop by the L.A. Times Kitchen to show dishes that are simple enough for home cooks but also spark ideas, reveal new techniques and tap into creativity.

What’s the difference between a chef and a home cook? That’s a question that is obvious on one level but more complicated when you give it more than a passing thought. Over the past few months we’ve had several Los Angeles chefs in our Times Test Kitchen for a new video series we’re calling “Chef That!” As in “chef that ice cream sundae.” Or “chef that grilled cheese sandwich.” The assignment: to demonstrate a dish that is simple enough for a home cook to accomplish with ordinary kitchen equipment but also gives us a glimpse into the priorities and creative forces that shape each chef’s menu — and the way we eat.

Dave Beran of Pasjoli

Chef That! Frenchy Grilled Cheese!

Dave Beran makes Pasjoli’s “Croque Matthieu” — the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich, with a Gruyère cheese crust and gooey Mornay sauce.
Los Angeles, CA - June 14: Dave Beran at the LA Times Kitchen in Los Angeles, CA. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

Recipe: Pasjoli’s Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)

The croque Matthieu sandwich from Pasjoli is crisp with a buttery layer of toasted cheese and creamy with jammy caramelized onions and Mornay sauce. It’s the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.
Chef Tips! With Dave Beran

Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes of Damian and Ditroit Taquería

Want to make ceviche? Damian chef Chuy Cervantes shows you how

Damian chef de cuisine Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes shares tips for making a fun, simple and delicious seasonal ceviche.
Jesus "Chuy" Cervantes, the chef de cuisine of Damian and Ditroit Taqueria, prepares ceviche in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on July 24, 2024.

Recipe: Damian’s Summer Ceviche

This seasonal ceviche from Chuy Cervantes at Damian in the Arts District of downtown L.A. features a bright, citrus-y marinade, fresh local fish and loads of summer vegetables.

CHEF TIPS! With Jesus "Chuy" Cervanes

Grating ginger? Stressed fish?

Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer

Chef That! Pork Belly Cubano!

Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer turns crisp-skinned pork belly into a cheesy Cubano sandwich with Gruyère, pickles and mustard.
EL SEGUNDO-CA-MAY 30, 2024: Plated Cubanos with dipping sauce and fried burro bananas by Chef Jordan Kahn at the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Recipe: Jordan Kahn’s Pork Belly Cubano

Chef Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer makes Cubano sandwiches with crispy-skin pork belly, mojo rub, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese.

EL SEGUNDO-CA-MAY 30, 2024: A Mamey Sapote shake that Chef Jordan Kahn paired with Cubanos at the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Recipe: Mamey Milkshake

This creamy, fruity milkshake made with mamey is the perfect accompaniment to a Cubano sandwich.
EL SEGUNDO-CA-MAY 30, 2024: Chef Jordan Kahn makes Cubanos at the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Is this a Jordan Kahn comeback? Inside the return of Vespertine and Meteora’s rise

The groundbreaking fine-dining restaurant Vespertine reopened with a new menu and vision and now two Michelin stars. What’s next for chef Jordan Kahn?

Mary Sue Milliken of Socalo, Border Grill, Alice B., BBQ Mexicana and Pacha Mamas

Chef that episode 2 thumbnail

The super spice you need for the ultimate grilled pork ribs

Chef Mary Sue Milliken ups the flavor for pork ribs with fennel, herbs and spices.

Chef Mary Sue Milliken's pork ribs at the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Recipe: Mary Sue Milliken’s Fennel And Herb Grilled Ribs

Chef Mary Sue Milliken rubs pork ribs with lots of herbs and fennel seeds before slow-cooking them on the grill and brushing them with a balsamic vinegar glaze.
Chef Tips with Mary Sue Milliken

Herbs? Tools? Stems? You can use them all in various ways!

Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai Cuisine

Chef That EP1 Thumbnail

Chef That! Thai Ice Cream Sundae!

Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai makes a Thai ice cream sundae with caramel sauce, fried bananas and lychees.
Chef Justin Pichetrungsi's ice cream sundae, with fried bananas and a fish sauce caramel to add some umami at the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Recipe: Ice Cream Sundae With Thai Tea Caramel and Fried Bananas

Make these sundaes with the vegan (or not vegan) ice cream of your choice. Justin Pichetrungsi shows us how to make a Thai tea caramel sauce using plant-based butter. Don’t forget the fried bananas.
Chef Tips! With Justin Pichetrungsi!

Need tips from a world-renowned chef? Justin Pichetrungsi is here to help.

