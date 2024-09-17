Chef That! Recipes and tips from your favorite chefs

Chefs drop by the L.A. Times Kitchen to show dishes that are simple enough for home cooks but also spark ideas, reveal new techniques and tap into creativity.
What’s the difference between a chef and a home cook? That’s a question that is obvious on one level but more complicated when you give it more than a passing thought. Over the past few months we’ve had several Los Angeles chefs in our Times Test Kitchen for a new video series we’re calling “Chef That!” As in “chef that ice cream sundae.” Or “chef that grilled cheese sandwich.” The assignment: to demonstrate a dish that is simple enough for a home cook to accomplish with ordinary kitchen equipment but also gives us a glimpse into the priorities and creative forces that shape each chef’s menu — and the way we eat.
Dave Beran of Pasjoli
Dave Beran makes Pasjoli’s “Croque Matthieu” — the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich, with a Gruyère cheese crust and gooey Mornay sauce.
The croque Matthieu sandwich from Pasjoli is crisp with a buttery layer of toasted cheese and creamy with jammy caramelized onions and Mornay sauce. It’s the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.
Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes of Damian and Ditroit Taquería
Damian chef de cuisine Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes shares tips for making a fun, simple and delicious seasonal ceviche.
This seasonal ceviche from Chuy Cervantes at Damian in the Arts District of downtown L.A. features a bright, citrus-y marinade, fresh local fish and loads of summer vegetables.
Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer
Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer turns crisp-skinned pork belly into a cheesy Cubano sandwich with Gruyère, pickles and mustard.
Chef Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer makes Cubano sandwiches with crispy-skin pork belly, mojo rub, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese.
This creamy, fruity milkshake made with mamey is the perfect accompaniment to a Cubano sandwich.
The groundbreaking fine-dining restaurant Vespertine reopened with a new menu and vision and now two Michelin stars. What’s next for chef Jordan Kahn?
Mary Sue Milliken of Socalo, Border Grill, Alice B., BBQ Mexicana and Pacha Mamas
Chef Mary Sue Milliken ups the flavor for pork ribs with fennel, herbs and spices.
Chef Mary Sue Milliken rubs pork ribs with lots of herbs and fennel seeds before slow-cooking them on the grill and brushing them with a balsamic vinegar glaze.
Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai Cuisine
Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai makes a Thai ice cream sundae with caramel sauce, fried bananas and lychees.
Make these sundaes with the vegan (or not vegan) ice cream of your choice. Justin Pichetrungsi shows us how to make a Thai tea caramel sauce using plant-based butter. Don’t forget the fried bananas.
Need tips from a world-renowned chef? Justin Pichetrungsi is here to help.
