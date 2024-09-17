Chef That! Recipes and tips from your favorite chefs

What’s the difference between a chef and a home cook? That’s a question that is obvious on one level but more complicated when you give it more than a passing thought. Over the past few months we’ve had several Los Angeles chefs in our Times Test Kitchen for a new video series we’re calling “Chef That!” As in “chef that ice cream sundae.” Or “chef that grilled cheese sandwich.” The assignment: to demonstrate a dish that is simple enough for a home cook to accomplish with ordinary kitchen equipment but also gives us a glimpse into the priorities and creative forces that shape each chef’s menu — and the way we eat.

Dave Beran of Pasjoli

Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes of Damian and Ditroit Taquería

Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer

Mary Sue Milliken of Socalo, Border Grill, Alice B., BBQ Mexicana and Pacha Mamas

Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai Cuisine