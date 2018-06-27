World's best female chef winner isn't as upset as you'd think

The best female chef award was established in 2011. In a news release announcing the awards, the World’s 50 Best organization writes that the award was created “to promote diversity in the culinary sphere and provide the opportunity for female role models to inspire future generations of young women to reach for the heights of their chosen profession.” The World’s 50 Best awards are chosen by a group of more than 1,000 chefs and writers brought together by the British company William Reed Business Media. Although there’s an award for best female chef, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list itself remains almost exclusively male-dominated. Of the 100 restaurants on this year’s list, five are led by female chefs: Pia León of Central in Peru, Elena Arzak of Arzak in Spain, Ana Ros of Hiša Franko in Slovenia and Daniela Soto-Innes of Cosme in New York. Smyth’s restaurant, Core, was not included on the list.