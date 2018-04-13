At Majordomo, Jonathan Gold is unsure whether to praise chef David Chang — or bury him

Is this review a hard one to write? It is indeed. Chang's vision is everywhere and nowhere. And if I were going to be frank about these things, the disclosure statement alone might take up this entire column. I appear in Chang's Netflix show, and he has a moment in a documentary about me, which also includes a scene shot in his soon-to-close New York restaurant Má Pêche. His number isn't in my phone, but we've dined together at group dinners in Copenhagen, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia. He once tried to get me to denounce Filipino cuisine in front of a roomful of his (non-Filipino) friends. I once tried to punk him by taking one of his chefs out to a K-town bossam restaurant when she visited, and she didn't quite recognize that the delicious dish she was eating had anything to do with the most famous preparation at Ssäm Bar, the restaurant where she worked.