16 essential brunch favorites from the 101 Best Restaurants guide
Los Angeles is not only a brunch town, it is its own brunch town.
By that I mean: We have restaurants slinging as many softly scrambled eggs, fluffy-dense pancakes and kerchiefs of smoked salmon as any urban center in America. But the riches of our remarkable, many-faceted dining culture extend to midday weekend rituals throughout the region: braised oxtail hash in Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, loco moco with teriyaki-glazed Spam in Silver Lake, Japanese-inspired set meals in Alhambra and Levantine sumac-sprinkled eggs fried in olive oil in Long Beach.
Amid the variety, these places each encourage the easygoing and often nap-inducing brunch frame of mind.
We’ve pulled these 16 restaurant from our annual 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide. Three of them, admittedly, are seafood specialists open during weekend brunching hours but not specifically serving brunch-focused menus. The spirit is there, so we thought it made sense to include them.
Ammatolí
During brunch, the menu of mezze and family-style meats expands to include comforts like fattet hummus, a layered dish of toasted pita, yogurt, hummus and tahini sauce with pomegranate seeds, chickpeas and toasted almonds for texture. An easygoing weekend meal is also an ideal time to focus on the restaurant’s accomplished baking: a manouche with cheese and za’atar pairs ideally with shakshouka.
All Day Baby
Alta Adams
A.O.C.
Crossroads Kitchen
Crudo e Nudo
Fishing With Dynamite
My 2 Cents
Post & Beam
République
Saffy's Coffee & Tea
It took no time for Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’ third blockbuster to feel essential to Los Angeles. Housed in an Art Deco space across from the big blue Church of Scientology building in East Hollywood, Saffy’s is smaller in scale and slightly more casual than the couple’s downtown successes, Bestia and Bavel. It is just as loud as its siblings inside and out, but most important, the food brims with earthy goodness. Order weekend brunch from the restaurant’s next-door coffee and tea shop. Lean toward breakfast with challah french toast or Gergis’ excellent biscuits layered with ham and cheese. Among more savory options, the beef and lamb pita sandwich recalls the restaurant’s dinnertime shawarma — arguably the defining dish on the menu.
Saltie Girl
Selva
Smorgasburg L.A.
Two Hommés
Yang’s Kitchen
