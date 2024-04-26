Brunch at Ammatoli might include Levantine favorites such as musakhan, shakshouka, a Jerusalem bagel, fattet hummus and meat manoushe.

16 essential brunch favorites from the 101 Best Restaurants guide

Los Angeles is not only a brunch town, it is its own brunch town.

By that I mean: We have restaurants slinging as many softly scrambled eggs, fluffy-dense pancakes and kerchiefs of smoked salmon as any urban center in America. But the riches of our remarkable, many-faceted dining culture extend to midday weekend rituals throughout the region: braised oxtail hash in Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, loco moco with teriyaki-glazed Spam in Silver Lake, Japanese-inspired set meals in Alhambra and Levantine sumac-sprinkled eggs fried in olive oil in Long Beach.

Amid the variety, these places each encourage the easygoing and often nap-inducing brunch frame of mind.

We’ve pulled these 16 restaurant from our annual 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide. Three of them, admittedly, are seafood specialists open during weekend brunching hours but not specifically serving brunch-focused menus. The spirit is there, so we thought it made sense to include them.

