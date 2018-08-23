Locol, Roy Choi's revolutionary fast food chain, closes its restaurants

Locol, the groundbreaking fast food chain started in Watts by celebrity chefs Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson with the aim of bringing affordable and healthful food to underserved areas, has closed both of its restaurant locations.
Instead, the company said it would move to full-time catering starting Thursday.
“We are not closing! The mission is as strong as ever,” Locol said in an Instagram post. “We are just leaving retail store ops for now (facility will remain open as a catering event space) to find the most profitable path for growth for our communities and the company.”
Locol has weathered ups and downs since it opened to much fanfare in January 2016, with heavy media coverage and customers waiting in long lines for the restaurant’s chili, burgers and “foldies,” or folded tacos. The first location was in Watts, long considered a food desert, or an urban area lacking convenient and quality food and dining options at reasonable prices.
The chefs “aim to do nothing less than revolutionize the system of fast food in America, to bring delicious, nourishing food into the areas that need it most,” restaurant critic Jonathan Gold wrote at the time.
“The prospect of a baron of multicultural deliciousness like Choi joining forces with the Michelin-starred modernism of Patterson is intriguing in foodie terms alone,” Gold continued. “But while you might imagine that the involvement from high-profile chefs would result in a slick product, the food is closer to casual home cooking, inspired by its neighborhood rather than imposing itself on it.”
There was soon a Locol truck and a second restaurant in Oakland, with more locations planned.
But the restaurants seemed to struggle over time, never managing to amass the kinds of crowds that mobbed Choi’s famed Kogi trucks.
Then came a devastating zero-star review last year by the New York Times, which visited Locol’s Oakland location and deemed its food subpar.
“Mr. Patterson and Mr. Choi have to figure out the menu,” the newspaper’s restaurant critic, Pete Wells, wrote. I understand why they want to take on fast food, but in the neighborhoods they hope to reach it’s one of the few kinds of food available. Why offer less satisfying versions of what’s already there, when they could be selling great versions of something new?”
Choi recently said of that review: “They humiliated us.”
Shortly after the review ran, Gold weighed in.
“Locol is less a replacement for a fast-food restaurant than a better version of it,” he wrote. “Someday, if he’ll allow me, I’d like to take Mr. Wells to Watts.”
Perhaps to make a point, when it came time to pick his first Restaurant of the Year recipient three months later, Gold chose Locol.
On Instagram on Wednesday, Choi posted a photo of himself and his daughter, Kaelyn, sitting by the water in Lake Tahoe along with the message, “Clearing my head with my daughter in what’s been a roller coaster year of emotions, heartache, tenacity, and growth.”
He went on to say that he hoped to write what he was going through in a book “if I can find the words, to be a resource for all you out there as you go through it too, whether in business or life itself.”