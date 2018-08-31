6 easy ways to lose weight — when you love carbs

As dining out has surged, so have portions, even at home. Limit the amount of lean meat you eat at dinner to three or four ounces for women, six to eight ounces for men, Zuckerbrot says, and fill up the rest of your plate with roasted veggies, such as artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Or make some turkey chili with beans and have it with a salad.