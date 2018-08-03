Rockets star Chris Paul promotes healthier habits for young athletes — starting with sports drinks

Right after I moved to Los Angeles, I started to get more in tune with my body and to try and live a healthier life. I began to do a test that tested my blood against 300 different ingredients to tell me what made me sleepy or tired. For me, it was about wanting to excel in my profession. I have to take the test every eight or nine months because the results change. The first one told me I couldn’t have salmon or gluten. I almost lost my mind. In the latest one, as much as I love corn, I found out it’s not necessarily good for me. It causes a lot of inflammation in my body. But what happens is you start to realize how much different your body can feel and to remind yourself that food and drink are supposed to serve as a source of energy.