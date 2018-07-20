'Face-lift in a bottle'? 8 collagen elixirs and bone broths to try for yourself

Maybe yes, maybe no is the general medical consensus, in part due to a lack of scientific evidence concerning collagen’s absorption, experts told us. But some say they believe collagen research may be promising. Foods rich in collagen, such as oh-so-trendy bone broth, can contribute to the proper functioning of the digestive, immune and nervous systems. Dr. Roshini Raj, a New York gastroenterologist and creator of the Tula line of probiotic skin-care products, said some studies suggest that eating or drinking collagen may indeed help improve skin elasticity, hair growth and bone strength.