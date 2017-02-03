Dedicate a weekend to creating a more spiritual and sustainable world

Sacred activism is on the agenda, and organic farming proponent Vandana Shiva is among the keynote speakers at the Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles on Feb. 10-12, where visitors can also browse through the offerings of 200 vendors showing organic clothing, crystal jewelry, medicinal honeys and more.

Executive producer Robert Quicksilver said the event has become more mainstream since the first one 15 years ago.

“More people are aspiring towards these kinds of goals — of wellbeing and creating a spiritual and sustainable world,” he said. “These are subjects that need to be looked at and talked about.”

And for something otherworldly, celebrity medium James Van Praagh is also a running a workshop: “Messages of Love from Beyond.”

Feb. 10 to 12, at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport, 5711 West Century Blvd. Day passes start at $15. Tickets to the keynote talks are $45 and up. consciouslifeexpo.com

