6 ways singer Demi Lovato stays motivated — even on the road

Everybody has to be at a point in their lives where they are ready. I hit a point where I wasn’t happy with my body and I realized I wasn’t doing anything about it. I hit a wall, was getting sick all the time and really needed to make some changes in my life. Now I’m at peace with my body because I work out six days a week. If my body doesn’t look the way I want it to look, or held to society’s standards, at least I know I’m doing everything I can.